Boys team golf semifinals highlight Tuesday in the WPIAL

Monday, October 7, 2019 | 10:04 PM

Monday was for the girls. Tuesday is time for the WPIAL boys team golf semifinals.

Seventeen Class AAA teams will battle at two different sites with the top three teams from each bracket advancing to the finals Oct. 10.

Teeing off at 9 a.m. at the Indian Run Golf Course are Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson and Upper St. Clair.

Teeing off at 9 a.m. at the Links at Spring Church will be Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township and Seneca Valley.

Twenty Class AA teams will battle at two different sites with the top three teams from each bracket advancing to the finals Oct. 10.

Teeing off at 9 a.m. at the Beaver Valley Golf Course will be Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy and South Side.

Teeing off at 9 a.m. at the River Forest Golf Course are Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park and Uniontown.

Soccer Section 2-AAAA showdowns

The boys hit the pitch Tuesday with plenty of key matches in the final week of the regular season.

Two of those matches will occur in Section 3-AA.

Charleroi has run away with the section title with a perfect 11-0 record. However, the next four teams are separated only by a half-game.

Waynesburg Central (6-4) visits Beth-Center (6-4-1) while Brownsville (5-4-1) hosts Southmoreland (6-4). Waynesburg Central and Southmoreland can clinch with a win. This is Beth-Center’s final section match.

Voll-AAAA-ball

There are two weeks left in the regular season in WPIAL girls volleyball and Tuesday will be a busy night on the hardcourt.

First place is at stake in a pair of Class AAAA sections.

In Section 2-AAAA, Baldwin visits Canon-McMillan. Both the Highlanders and Big Macs are even at the top with 9-1 section records. Baldwin beat Canon-McMillan in a five game thriller, 3-2 in their first meeting of the season.

In Section 3-AAAA, Norwin (7-1) travels to Hempfield (7-2) where the Knights hold a half-game lead over the Spartans. Norwin won the first match last month, 3-0.

