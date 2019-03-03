Brashear’s Mwete qualifies for PIAA wrestling tournament

By: Paul Schofield

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 8:49 PM

Brashear senior Joe Mwete earned a trip to Hershey by finishing second at the Class AAA PIAA Northwest Regional at Altoona.

The PIAA Wrestling Championships begin on Thursday at Giant Center.

Mwete (30-3) reached the 145-pound final, but lost to Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson, 6-5.

He advanced to the finals with three wins. He’s the lone City League wrestler to advance.

