Brashear’s Mwete qualifies for PIAA wrestling tournament
By: Paul Schofield
Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 8:49 PM
Brashear senior Joe Mwete earned a trip to Hershey by finishing second at the Class AAA PIAA Northwest Regional at Altoona.
The PIAA Wrestling Championships begin on Thursday at Giant Center.
Mwete (30-3) reached the 145-pound final, but lost to Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson, 6-5.
He advanced to the finals with three wins. He’s the lone City League wrestler to advance.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Brashear
