Brentwood notebook: Wardzinski joins ex-Spartans on Marietta football team

Sunday, August 15, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Submitted | Jeff Healy Former Brentwood running back Aiden Wardzinski

Aiden Wardzinski is continuing his football career as a freshman running back at Marietta, where he joins two other Brentwood products: senior QB Michael Trent and senior WR Austin Veatch.

Wardzinski also was a standout sprinter in the Spartans’ track and field program.

“Aiden understands the importance of running track and how that translates to the football field,” track coach Mike Cramer said. “We talk daily about explosion out of the blocks, foot placement, shin angles, arm movement, posture, etc., and as a result, he has vastly improved his times in both the 100 and 200. He is a hard-working, coachable athlete.”

• Greg Perdziola is the defensive coordinator for the varsity football team, meaning he has a bird’s-eye view in practice of what takes place on the other side of the line.

The veteran coach likes what he’s seen so far, particularly from second-year quarterback Jase Keib and the other skill-position players.

“Our QB is having a good summer,” Perdziola said. “He looks like he has improved on his decision making from last year and could be dual threat with his running ability.

“We also have a good group of wide receivers. We have decent size at the position, and we could end up going seven or eight deep.”

• Booster Athlete Award winner Sydney Wuenschell was a three-year letter winner in softball and volleyball.

Wuenchell anchored the outfield as a senior center fielder on the softball team this spring.

“This group of girls (in 2021) is probably the best group I’ve been around for a while,” she said. “Normally there’s drama and everything, but we all genuinely like each other.”

Wuenschell served as team captain, along with Calli Kammermeier, Taylor Davis and Abbey Czerwien, on the volleyball squad last fall.

“I’ve had so much fun playing the last year,” Wuenschell said. “I’ve always had a blast on the court regardless of who we’re playing.”

• The top 10 all-time leading scorers in Brentwood soccer ended their careers with at least 40 points, led by 2020 graduate Shashak Gurung at No. 1 with 160 points. Gurung ranks first in career goals (84) and assists (76).

Two other high-profile scorers for the Spartans included Heran Pradhan, a 2021 graduate with 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists), and Josh Mackin, who graduated in 2012 with a 90-point total (58 goals, 32 assists).

Kevin Patterson (2005) and Jake Michalski (2012) are fourth and fifth with 63 and 48 points, while Biren Biswa (2019), Ben Betz (2021), Ryan Kelly 2018), Gino Graffia (2017) and Riley Wirth (2021) round out the top 10.

The next 15 players in the career scoring column consist of Mike Hawrylak (2012), Tommy Cummins (2007), Tyler Scherer (2011), Ramesh Bista (2019), Sergio Garcia (2022), Samir Kadariya (2022), Ryan Deasy (2006), Steve Mattola (2015), Prason Gurung (2022), Brandon Barone (2013), Kyle Simmons (2013), Mario Richards (2021), Brandon Calvert (2008), Justin Bodell (2009) and Nick Gall (2015).

Christine Gaughan and Alexis Gaughan, 2005 and 2014 graduates, also chipped in offensively on the pitch.

• Carter Betz, a junior, is a three-sport athlete who competes in soccer, basketball and track.

“My goals include continuing to work hard, getting stronger and faster,” Betz said. “My goals also include maintaining a successful academic and athletic career.”

• Two cross country runners, senior Ava Barker and junior Mike Umbel, were lauded recently as “most outstanding team members” on their respective squads last fall.

• The Spartans kick off their football season Aug. 27 against Keystone Oaks at nearby Dormont Stadium. Their first home game is slated for Sept. 3 against Frazier. Both start at 7 p.m. and are nonconference tests.

