Brentwood seniors proud of playoff run

Saturday, November 30, 2019 | 2:01 PM

Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Aiden Wardzinski (20) competes during the 2019 season. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Luke Bauer (58) competes during the 2019 season. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Eddie Gomez (11) competes during the 2019 season. Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review Brentwood’s Jayneil Latham (10) competes during the 2019 season. Previous Next

Brentwood wrapped up a banner football season, making a semifinals appearance in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.

The Spartans dropped a tough 20-14 decision to Washington in the semifinals to finish with a 10-3 record.

“I thought we played really tough against (Washington),” John Milcic, Brentwood senior quarterback/defensive back said. “We were with them the whole time. I thought our overall season was great. It was a good experience making it that far.”

Ian Thomas, a senior running back/linebacker, agreed with his teammate.

“I thought it was a great performance,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t the outcome we were looking for. But we gave 100% and showed a lot of character and toughness in coming back.”

Jayneil Latham, a senior receiver/defensive back, was proud of his team’s performance against the Little Prexies.

“We all played super hard and fought until the end, but we just ran out of time,” Latham said. “I’m so proud of my team because nobody thought we would ever make it that far.”

Senior lineman Matt Veatch said his team almost shocked the WPIAL by nearly pulling off a major upset.

“If we had a little more time on the clock, I believe we would’ve won the game,” Veatch said.

Schwartz selected All-WPIAL

Jaden Schwartz, a senior libero on the Brentwood girls volleyball squad, was named first-team all-section and third-team All-WPIAL this season.

Five other Brentwood netters landed all-section honors.

Mandy Race, Sidney Wuenschell and Taylor Davis were second-team selections. Sarah Livingston and Olivia Trent were on the third team.

