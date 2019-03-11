Broadcasts planned this week on Trib HSSN

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 10:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters’ Journey Thompson grabs a rebound away from North Allegheny’s Paige Morning Star 6A girls WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

The Road to Hershey shares the postseason winter spotlight with the Penguins Cup hockey playoffs this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our postseason hoops coverage with second round and quarterfinals action of the 2019 PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs.

Trib HSSN also has four-day coverage from the RMU Sports Complex on Neville Island of the 2019 PIHL high school hockey playoffs with live video streams on all eight semifinals contests.

Plus the the WPIAL Roundball Report continues its Salute to Champions, followed by the PIHL Power Play Show playoff edition on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.

Monday, March 11

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Division II Semifinals Live Video Stream: Connellsville vs Burrell at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Division II Semifinals Live Video Stream: Ringgold vs Neshannock at 9:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 12

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Semifinals Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson vs Montour at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Semifinals Live Video Stream: West Allegheny vs South Fayette at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A Second Round: New Castle vs Grove City at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 1A Second Round: Cornell vs Clarion-Limestone at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Second Round: Peters Township vs Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Second Round: North Allegheny vs Upper Dublin at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Second Round: Beaver vs Penns Valley at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460 and on WBLF-AM 970

Wednesday, March 13

Talk Show – The WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AA Semifinals Live Video Stream: Latrobe vs Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Semifinals Live Video Stream: Franklin Regional vs Upper St. Clair at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Second Round: Butler vs Coatesville at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Second Round: Lincoln Park vs Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Second Round: Beaver Falls vs Sharon at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230

Thursday, March 14

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Semifinals Live Video Stream: Mount Lebanon vs Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Semifinals Live Video Stream: Bethel Park vs North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Semifinals: Bethel Park vs North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 15

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A Quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBD at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBD at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Quarterfinals: TBD at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460 and on WBLF-AM 970

Saturday, March 16

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBD at 4:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Quarterfinals: TBD at 4:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 1A Quarterfinals: TBD at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

