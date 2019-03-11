Broadcasts planned this week on Trib HSSN
By: Don Rebel
Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 10:36 PM
The Road to Hershey shares the postseason winter spotlight with the Penguins Cup hockey playoffs this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Trib HSSN continues our postseason hoops coverage with second round and quarterfinals action of the 2019 PIAA boys and girls basketball playoffs.
Trib HSSN also has four-day coverage from the RMU Sports Complex on Neville Island of the 2019 PIHL high school hockey playoffs with live video streams on all eight semifinals contests.
Plus the the WPIAL Roundball Report continues its Salute to Champions, followed by the PIHL Power Play Show playoff edition on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. on Trib HSSN.
Monday, March 11
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Division II Semifinals Live Video Stream: Connellsville vs Burrell at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Division II Semifinals Live Video Stream: Ringgold vs Neshannock at 9:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, March 12
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Semifinals Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson vs Montour at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Semifinals Live Video Stream: West Allegheny vs South Fayette at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A Second Round: New Castle vs Grove City at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 1A Second Round: Cornell vs Clarion-Limestone at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460
PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Second Round: Peters Township vs Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3
PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Second Round: North Allegheny vs Upper Dublin at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Second Round: Beaver vs Penns Valley at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460 and on WBLF-AM 970
Wednesday, March 13
Talk Show – The WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Talk Show – The PIHL Power Play Show at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AA Semifinals Live Video Stream: Latrobe vs Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class A Semifinals Live Video Stream: Franklin Regional vs Upper St. Clair at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Second Round: Butler vs Coatesville at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Second Round: Lincoln Park vs Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Second Round: Beaver Falls vs Sharon at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230
Thursday, March 14
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Semifinals Live Video Stream: Mount Lebanon vs Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Semifinals Live Video Stream: Bethel Park vs North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIHL Ice Hockey Playoffs – Class AAA Semifinals: Bethel Park vs North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, March 15
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 5A Quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 4A Quarterfinals: TBD at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200
PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBD at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBD at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Quarterfinals: TBD at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460 and on WBLF-AM 970
Saturday, March 16
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBD at 4:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – Class 3A Quarterfinals: TBD at 4:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460
PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – Class 1A Quarterfinals: TBD at 6 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
