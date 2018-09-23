Broadcasts scheduled for this week on TribLive High School Sports Network

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 8:18 PM

We hit the midway point of the nine-week high school football regular season as we hope for drier autumn football on the final weekend of September and another busy week of fall high school sports this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Conference play continues this weekend with Week Five of the high school football season as well as more WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and WPIAL field hockey.

Trib HSSN has broadcasts of 29 WPIAL high school football games along with action from District 6 and District 9 and our video stream Game of the Week on Friday from South Fayette.

As always, the Friday night high school football action begins with the HSSN Pregame Show and concludes afterward with the WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Monday, Sept. 24

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Brownsville at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 25

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Waynesburg Central at Charleroi at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Talk Show – The WPIAL Soccer Show at 5:55 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Waynesburg Central at Yough at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 27

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Waynesburg Central at Frazier at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Penn-Trafford at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Field Hockey – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 28

WPIAL High School Football Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WPIT-FM 96.5, WPIT-AM 730 and at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320 and WPGP-AM 1250

WPIAL Football – Live Video: Blackhawk at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Norwin at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football – Pittsburgh Central Catholic at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on WPIT-FM 96.5, WPIT-AM 730 and WPGP-AM 1250

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Bethel Park at Moon at 7:00 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Chartiers Valley at Baldwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Woodland Hills at West Allegheny at 7:00 p.m. on the Woodland Hills Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Hampton at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – McKeesport at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football – Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on WAVL-AM 910, WAVL-FM 98.7

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Montour at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – South Park at New Castle at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football – Derry at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mt. Pleasant at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Hopewell at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Waynesburg Central at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Charleroi at Beth-Center at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Washington at Frazier at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Southmoreland at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Rochester at Cornell at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230

WPIAL Football – California at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Marion Center at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Saltsburg at United at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Tyrone at Bald Eagle at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Ridgway at 7 p.m. on WPXZ-FM 104.1

WPIAL High School Football Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on WJAS-AM 1320, WPIT-AM 970, WPIT-FM 96.5, WPGP-AM 1250, WBUT-AM 1050, WHJB-FM 107.1, WAVL-FM 98.7, WAVL-AM 910, WISR-AM 680, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WCNS-AM 1480, WKPL-FM 92.1 and at 11pm on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460

Saturday, Sept. 29

WPIAL Football – Mars at Shaler at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Ellwood City at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Ringgold at Beaver at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.