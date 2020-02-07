PIAA team wrestling tournament: Burgettstown bows out
HERSHEY — Burgettstown’s first trip to the PIAA team wrestling tournament was memorable, but the Blue Devils wanted more.
District 3 champion Hamburg (18-1) used a quick start and rolled to a 46-26 victory in the first round of the Class AA consolations Friday morning at the Giant Center.
The Blue Devils (14-4) only picked up five wins during the match, including pins by Shane Ilgenfritz (106 pounds), Hunter Guiddy (126) and heavyweight Riley Kemper. Joey Sentipal (120) and Shane Kemper (160) had a major decision wins.
Now, the Blue Devils will prepare of the individual tournament, which begins Feb. 14 at Canon-McMillan.
Burgettstown coach Joey Vigliotti said he hopes getting to Hershey will become an annual event for his team.
Consolations
Round 1
Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26
106: Shane Ilgenfritz (B) p. Trenton Wahl, 0:16.
113: Parker Davidson (H) p. Autumn Snatchko, 0:16.
120: Joey Sentipal (B) major dec. Tanner Macbeth, 13-0.
126: Hunter Guiddy (B) p. Sean McCrorey, 2:28.
132: Kyle Vernon (H) major dec. Anthony Lancos, 16-3.
138: Dalton Gimbor (H) tech fall Jacob Noyes, 19-2 (3:00).
145: Bailey Gimbor (H) p. Matt Tasz, 2:00.
152: Ayden Kauffman (H) p. Ryan Green, 4-0.
*160: Shane Kemper (B) major dec. Lane Albrecht, 8-0.
170: Brant Mason (H) p. Jacob Loudin, 2:21.
182: Travis Colson (H) p. D.J. Slovick, 2:06.
195: Tristan Baer (H) p. Turner Lehman, 1:49.
220: Nick James (H) dec. Tyler Cody, 5-2.
285: Riley Kemper (B) p. Charles Sheppard, 0:14.
(*) denotes the start of the match.
Records: Hamburg 18-1; Burgettstown 14-4.
