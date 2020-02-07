PIAA team wrestling tournament: Burgettstown bows out

By:

Friday, February 7, 2020

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Nico Ferra grapples with Burgettstown’s Shane Ilgenfritz in the 106 weight class final on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in WPIAL Class AA team wrestling championships at Chartiers-Houston High School.

HERSHEY — Burgettstown’s first trip to the PIAA team wrestling tournament was memorable, but the Blue Devils wanted more.

District 3 champion Hamburg (18-1) used a quick start and rolled to a 46-26 victory in the first round of the Class AA consolations Friday morning at the Giant Center.

The Blue Devils (14-4) only picked up five wins during the match, including pins by Shane Ilgenfritz (106 pounds), Hunter Guiddy (126) and heavyweight Riley Kemper. Joey Sentipal (120) and Shane Kemper (160) had a major decision wins.

Now, the Blue Devils will prepare of the individual tournament, which begins Feb. 14 at Canon-McMillan.

Burgettstown coach Joey Vigliotti said he hopes getting to Hershey will become an annual event for his team.

Consolations

Round 1

Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26

106: Shane Ilgenfritz (B) p. Trenton Wahl, 0:16.

113: Parker Davidson (H) p. Autumn Snatchko, 0:16.

120: Joey Sentipal (B) major dec. Tanner Macbeth, 13-0.

126: Hunter Guiddy (B) p. Sean McCrorey, 2:28.

132: Kyle Vernon (H) major dec. Anthony Lancos, 16-3.

138: Dalton Gimbor (H) tech fall Jacob Noyes, 19-2 (3:00).

145: Bailey Gimbor (H) p. Matt Tasz, 2:00.

152: Ayden Kauffman (H) p. Ryan Green, 4-0.

*160: Shane Kemper (B) major dec. Lane Albrecht, 8-0.

170: Brant Mason (H) p. Jacob Loudin, 2:21.

182: Travis Colson (H) p. D.J. Slovick, 2:06.

195: Tristan Baer (H) p. Turner Lehman, 1:49.

220: Nick James (H) dec. Tyler Cody, 5-2.

285: Riley Kemper (B) p. Charles Sheppard, 0:14.

(*) denotes the start of the match.

Records: Hamburg 18-1; Burgettstown 14-4.

