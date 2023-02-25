Burgettstown, Burrell, Frazier send 5 to semifinals at WPIAL Class 2A wrestling
By:
Friday, February 24, 2023 | 10:40 PM
Burgettstown, Burrell and Frazier sent five wrestlers apiece through to the semifinals and one top seed fell on the first day of the WPIAL Class 2A wrestling championships Friday at Chartiers Valley.
Belle Vernon’s Kole Doppleheuer, the eighth seed at 145 pounds, had the day’s biggest upset, pinning top seed Logan Richey of Quaker Valley in 2:17.
The second seed at heavyweight also fell when unseeded Ian Quinn of Burrell defeated Southmoreland’s Mason Neiderhiser, 4-2, in the first round. Unseeded Landon Heath of Jefferson Morgan then knocked off Quinn, 5-2, in the quarterfinals.
Top seeds Parker Sentipal (114) and Joey Sentipal (139) and Gaven Suica (133), Joseph Baronick (285) and Rudy Brown (152) advanced for Burgettstown.
Top seed Cam Baker (107) and Julian Bertucci (114), Cooper Hornack (127), Niko Ferra (139) and Isaac Lacinski (172) moved on for Burrell.
Top seed Rune Lawrence (189) and Tyler Clark (127), Jonah Erdely (145), Ryan Celaschi (152) and Jackson Angelo (160) advanced for Burrell.
Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals set for 11:30 a.m. and the finals at 3:30 p.m.
More High School Sports• Highlands girls beat Elizabeth Forward, clinch program’s 1st PIAA spot
• Quaker Valley girls keep Knoch offense in check, advance to WPIAL semis
• Blackhawk’s Finkbeiner, North Catholic’s Foley win WPIAL Class 2A diving titles
• Westmoreland WPIAL basketball playoff capsules: Games for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
• Cheswick Christian chasing 1st SWCAC boys basketball title since 2015