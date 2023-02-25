Burgettstown, Burrell, Frazier send 5 to semifinals at WPIAL Class 2A wrestling

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal has his hand raised after a victory at 114 pounds at the WPIAL Class 2A team wrestling championships Feb. 4.

Burgettstown, Burrell and Frazier sent five wrestlers apiece through to the semifinals and one top seed fell on the first day of the WPIAL Class 2A wrestling championships Friday at Chartiers Valley.

Belle Vernon’s Kole Doppleheuer, the eighth seed at 145 pounds, had the day’s biggest upset, pinning top seed Logan Richey of Quaker Valley in 2:17.

The second seed at heavyweight also fell when unseeded Ian Quinn of Burrell defeated Southmoreland’s Mason Neiderhiser, 4-2, in the first round. Unseeded Landon Heath of Jefferson Morgan then knocked off Quinn, 5-2, in the quarterfinals.

Top seeds Parker Sentipal (114) and Joey Sentipal (139) and Gaven Suica (133), Joseph Baronick (285) and Rudy Brown (152) advanced for Burgettstown.

Top seed Cam Baker (107) and Julian Bertucci (114), Cooper Hornack (127), Niko Ferra (139) and Isaac Lacinski (172) moved on for Burrell.

Top seed Rune Lawrence (189) and Tyler Clark (127), Jonah Erdely (145), Ryan Celaschi (152) and Jackson Angelo (160) advanced for Burrell.

Wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals set for 11:30 a.m. and the finals at 3:30 p.m.