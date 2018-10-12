Burgettstown, Mohawk to square off in Class 2A showdown in Saturday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

By: Don Rebel

Friday, October 12, 2018 | 8:45 PM

The game means nothing in the playoff picture or each team’s chase for their respective conference crown.

But it could be very big to the WPIAL steering committee when it comes time to put the Class 2A brackets together.

It is homecoming at Burgettstown, and the Blue Devils will play their traditional Saturday afternoon football game following the community parade past Hill Memorial Field.

Burgettstown is 6-0 overall and has a game and a half lead coming into Week 7 in the Three Rivers Conference standings.

The Blue Devils however are not playing a homecoming game patsy.

The top team in the Midwestern Athletic Conference — Mohawk — will be their opponent. The Warriors are 6-1 overall.

These two programs have come a long way from recent struggles.

Five years ago, Burgettstown finished 0-9. Three years ago, it was Mohawk that struggled to a winless 0-9 campaign.

Both teams have already clinched playoff berths in Class 2A.

Listen to the game at 1:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Let Freedom ring

While Mohawk has a nonconference game Saturday, fellow Midwestern Athletic Conference foe Freedom will have homecoming festivities around its game Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs will host Neshannock in a MAC contest with a chance to move into a tie for first place with Mohawk.

The Warriors are 5-1 in the MAC, while the Bulldogs are 4-1.

A win will clinch a playoff spot for Freedom.

Neshannock, on the other hand, enters this weekend tied for the final playoff spot in the MAC with New Brighton. The Lancers are 2-2 in conference and have dropped two of their last three.

This game, as well as the Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin game at 7 p.m., can be heard at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

Saturday soccer ramifications

The Section 2-AAAA playoff picture will be finalized Saturday afternoon in a match between South Hills rivals.

Bethel Park visits Peters Township at 1 p.m.

If the Indians win, Peters Township will finish in third place and Mt. Lebanon in fourth behind Upper St. Clair and Canon-McMillan. All four have already clinched playoff spots.

But if the Black Hawks prevail, they will force a three-way tie for third between Bethel Park, Peters Township and Mt. Lebanon with all three earning a playoff berth.

In WPIAL girls soccer on Saturday, there are four games with playoff ramifications, including Hampton at Indiana (Section 1-AAA), North Catholic at Beaver (Section 1-AA) and a pair of Section 3-A matches with Neshannock at Riverside and South Side Beaver at Mohawk.

