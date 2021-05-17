Burrell relay team, other Class AA medal hopefuls gear up for WPIAL meet

Monday, May 17, 2021 | 6:43 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review The members of the Burrell boys 1,600 relay, from left, seniors Brayden Callahan, Ian Smola, Jake Guerrini and Ryan Wurzer, warm up together before a workout Monday, May 17, 2021, on the track at Valley High School. The relay is seeded second for the WPIAL Class AA championships at Slippery Rock University.

As sophomores in 2019, Burrell’s Brayden Callahan, Jake Guerrini and Ryan Wurzer, along with the now-graduated Kaleb Seibert, finished 12th in the 1,600-meter relay at the WPIAL Class AA championships at Slippery Rock University.

Despite the finish outside of medal contention, the group, with everyone back in 2020, had their sights set on improving and challenging for a WPIAL title.

But the growing covid pandemic halted the relay team’s plans and the plans of many other WPIAL athletes.

“We were set up to go to states last year, but obviously, we got robbed of the opportunity,” Wurzer said. “It was kind of tough, but we just had to come back and refocus and make sure we had a chance to do it this year.”

That’s just what the relay did as Callahan, Guerrini and Wurzer, along with fellow senior Ian Smola have put themselves in contention for WPIAL gold Wednesday morning at Slippery Rock.

“We’ve progressed really well, and I know we have a faster race left in us,” Wurzer said.

The team is seeded second to Riverside. It recorded a season-best of 3 minutes, 33.80 seconds at the WPIAL team semifinals at Shenango on May 4.

“Early in the season, we were putting up some really good times, and it gave us a lot of confidence,” Guerrini said. “We kept getting new best times each meet.”

Smola was a later addition to the relay, and Noah Kleckner also has helped provide a strong foundation for the team’s WPIAL-title aspirations.

“We just have to realize that we have to give everything we have on Wednesday, to get that gold medal and move onto states,” Callahan said. “We’re going up against a lot of great teams.”

Riverside is the top seed. They head into the race with a top time of 3:29.64. The 2019 Riverside 1,600 relay won the WPIAL title, and it hopes to do it again with all fresh faces.

The last time a Burrell boys 1,600 relay medaled at WPIALs was in 2014 with the Bucs quartet finishing sixth overall. Since then, the relay has placed 12th three times and 13th once. This year’s team doesn’t want anything to do with maintaining that consistency.

Wednesday’s championship finals take on a slightly different format than previous years as the Class AA and Class AAA meets will run at separate times at Slippery Rock.

The Class AA athletes will be in action at 9:30 a.m.

The top five finishers in each Class AA event automatically qualify for the PIAA championships May 29 at Shippensburg University. An additional three can qualify if they meet the state qualifying standards.

Westmoreland County and the Alle-Kiski Valley boast several top seeds who hope to make their marks at WPIALs.

Southmoreland senior Jake VanArsdale (110 hurdles), Deer Lakes junior Carson McCoy (800), Ligonier Valley junior Miles Higgins (javelin), Greensburg Central Catholic junior Corinn Brewer (high jump), Ligonier Valley senior Tatum Hoffman (high jump) and Apollo-Ridge senior Casey Weightman (javelin) hope to protect their No. 1 overall seeds.

Weightman competed for Belle Vernon in the Class AAA meet two years ago and finished second with a personal best of 129 feet, 3 inches. Her seed distance of 126-6 leads the Class AA field by nearly 15 feet.

Brewer is a top-four seed in four events. She is seeded second in the pole vault and fourth in the 800 and 1,600. Brewer finished third in the state in the 1,600 and seventh in the 800 and pole vault as a freshman.

In addition to his top seed in the 800, McCoy is the second seed in the 1,600. He was a part of an indoor relay this winter titled ‘WPIAL’s Finest’ with Knoch senior Mike Formica, Greensburg Salem senior Quinton Gatons and Riverside senior Colby Belczyk that posted the top indoor time in the nation.

Belczyk and McCoy will do battle Wednesday as Belczyk is the second seed in the Class AA 800.

Other second seeds in the Class AA meet are Deer Lakes senior Nigel Rossman (200 dash), Greensburg Central Catholic junior Joe Blahovec (400 dash), Southmoreland senior Ray Hribal (javelin), Southmoreland sophomore Olivia Cernuto (triple jump) and Southmoreland junior Alexis Jacobs (shot put).

