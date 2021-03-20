Burrell softball to debut new field, uniforms, coach in long-awaited ’21 season

Saturday, March 20, 2021 | 1:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell starting pitcher Kylie Karns throws against Freeport Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Freeport Community Park.

For Burrell softball last year, it was a matter of all new uniforms, a newly renovated field — but no place to go.

The Bucs, along with other WPIAL schools, had the plug pulled on their season without a chance to show off their new uniforms and a renovated Bon Air Elementary Field in Lower Burrell.

And most of all, no chance in advancing the Bucs’ streak of 14 consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances.

The pandemic also delayed the head coaching debut of Rick Nealer, a highly-regarded assistant before being named to steer the Burrell program.

“I just felt so sorry for the seniors,” Nealer said of last year’s cancellation. ”So depressing after the kids worked hard for four years and couldn’t finish up. Your heart just bled for them. We had a scrimmage and they were all set to go.”

Burrell got some games in last fall, allowing the players to get a bit sharp.

“It’s amazing to be back,” said senior Kylie Karns about the return to the diamond. “It was devastating losing our season and it’s exciting to be back playing.”

Karns and sophomore Katie Armstrong will be doing the pitching for Burrell. Up the middle, senior Gabby Britton will be behind the plate, junior Caroline Dynka will be at second base and senior Rikki Wyble at short stop.

When Karns isn’t pitching, she’ll be at third base. Senior Elizabeth Clark and Amber Bigler will be outfielders. Elisabeth Gural and Cassidy Novak are battling it out at first base.

The one disappointing aspect of this year’s Burrell squad is that only 11 players are out for the team, preempting any thought of having a junior varsity team.

The lack of roster depth and the lost season hasn’t diminished Burrell’s standards.

“We’ve been working hard for the past six months and it’s exciting how much heart we have on this team,” Karns said.

“Everyone’s so dedicated and has the passion and desire to play this sport,” Clark said. “That’s what makes Burrell different than any other team.”

Clark is also happy about how the community backs the program such as putting messages on marquees along the business district. This will be it for Clark as far as playing competitive softball goes. She will attend Edinboro in the fall and concentrate on her special education major and not play varsity sports.

The Bucs will begin their new softball chapter at Fox Chapel on March 29 and play their first regular season game on the revamped home field April 7 against Springdale before starting the section season at McKeesport.

In the biennial realignment, Burrell has been moved up to Class 4A and will be in Section 1 with McKeesport, Freeport, Highlands, Knoch and Greensburg Salem.

“It will be tough playing Highlands and Knoch and we always have tough battles with Freeport,” Nealer said. “You look at our kids and if we play our game, we should be fine. Your goal is to win — that’s our goal. We win as a team and we lose as a team. No individuals.”

Burrell’s assistants will be Tony Fiore, Steve Karns and Brian Novak.

The Bucs won WPIAL titles in 2000 and 2011.

