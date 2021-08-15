Burrell to have look of Young Bucs this season

Sunday, August 15, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Burrell will have a decidedly youthful look this season as the Bucs try to overcome the graduation of a number of solid players such as quarterback Alex Arledge.

In just two seasons, Arledge rewrote the Burrell record book, passing for 3,619 yards, including 2,462 in his junior season.

But the Bucs are set to move on with a team composed mostly of youngsters who were in their primary grades the last time Burrell won a conference title in 2012.

“Our roster is in the mid-40s. We have 31 that are sophomores and freshmen, so we’re very young,” coach Shawn Liotta said. “We have a lot of inexperience. We have to replace a lot of starters, but we have some capable kids that are going to have some growing pains.”

As for Arledge, there are four players vying to replace the 2019 Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year. In the competition are junior Chase Fenner, sophomores Devin Beattie and Dakota Miller and freshman Steve Hassett.

“We’ll certainly play to their strengths and let them battle it out,” Liotta said. “Maybe I’ll play multiple quarterbacks, who knows? We’ll see who rises out of there.”

That not all. The Bucs have to replace AJ Corrado, who caught 40 passes last season for 683 yards.

The line could be Burrell’s strength. Three-year starter Gavynn Thompson is back at center, and all-conference tackle Ian Quinn has returned, along with Aaron Mele.

“We’ve got a lot of guys out who are putting in the work,” said Thompson, who also will play defensive end. “I think we’re going to shock some people. Our goal is to make the playoffs, obviously. We’ve got a real shot at doing that if we come out and compete every game.”

Leading the way in the Burrell backfield will be senior Caden DiCaprio, who ran for 510 yards last season and scored five touchdowns.

DiCaprio and his offensive crew knows Liotta likes to install a considerable number of unusual plays and intricate formations.

“It’s pretty cool to learn this because coach Liotta knows what he’s doing,” DiCaprio said. “He knows how to scout, and it’s fun learning this new offense.”

Burrell got artificial turf at Buccaneer Stadium last season but only had a chance to play one home game, a 44-6 victory over Deer Lakes. The turf installation was delayed because of the covid-19 virus. A home game against Derry was called off because of covid concerns.

Burrell finished the season with a 26-20 victory over Ringgold in a game that was played at Valley Memorial Stadium.

Said Thompson: “It was weird going everywhere every game but one. That means we get more home games this year.”

Indeed, the Bucs will have five home games, including the season opener against Indiana, a first-time opponent.

Burrell

Coach: Shawn Liotta

2020 record: 3-5, 2-3 in Class 3A Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 290-261-9

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Mt. Pleasant, 7

9.3 Indiana, 7

9.10 at Highlands, 7

9.17 East Allegheny*, 7

9.24 Apollo-Ridge, 7

10.1 North Catholic*, 7

10.8, at Deer Lakes*, 7:30

10.15 Freeport*, 7

10.22 at Derry*, 7

10.29 Valley*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Alex Arledge*

83-166, 1,259 yards, 11 TDs

Receiving: A.J. Corrado

40-686 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: Caden DiCaprio

125-510 yards, 5 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• The Bucs are hoping to end a nine-year playoff drought, the second-longest in school history, once going 13 years without a postseason berth from 1969-81.

• Against Deer Lakes last year, A.J. Corrado caught 11 passes, one short of the school record for receptions in a game set by Brian Huet on Sept. 19, 1981 against East Allegheny.

• Coach Shawn Liotta is also an author. His book, “No Huddle No Mercy” is a guide to recognizing defensive alignments and a fast-paced offense used by coaches everywhere.

• When Burrell plays Indiana, it will be the 77th different school the Bucs have played in their 57 football seasons.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

1, Antonio Cook, RB/LB, 5-9/180, Jr.

2, Cooper Hornack, WR/DB, 5-9/135, So.

3, Mason Jones, RB/DB, 5-9/175, Fr.

4, Maliq Buchak, WR/DB, 6-0/135, So.

5, Tyler Maglisco, WR/DB, 5-9/150, So.

6, Stephen Hasson, QB/DB, 5-8/155, Fr.

8, Nico Zanella, RB/DB, 6-0/168, So.

9, Nijere Floyd, RB/DB, 5-7/150, Jr.

10, Christian Brancato, WR/DB, 6-2/150, So.

11, Devin Beattie, QB/RB/DB, 6-1/170, So.

12, Kamden Marmo, TE/DL, 5-10/205, Sr.

19, Chase Fenner, QB/TE/LB, 6-1/180, Jr.

20, Caden Garner, RB/LB, 5-10/180, So.

21, Caden DiCaprio, RB/LB, 6-2/200, Sr.

22, Connor Wojcik, WR/LB, 6-2/220, Sr.

24, Mike White, RB/LB, 5-10/200, Sr.

25, Lucas Gratzmiller, WR/DB, 5-5/105, Fr.

26, Esau King-Buchak, WR/LB, 6-1/170, So.

30, Tristian Brothers, RB/LB, 5-10/150, So.

33, Jacob Wilson, RB/LB, 5-10/160, Fr.

34, Aaralynn O’Shell, WR/DB, 5-1/110, Fr.

35, Liam Kuczinski, WR/DB, 5-10/175, So.

37, Steve Fleming, TE/LB, 5-11/180, Fr.

42, Andrew Gratzmiller, WR/DB, 5-10/150, Jr.

50, Jacob Terranova, OL/DL, 5-5/155, So.

52, Aaron Mele, OL/DL, 6-0/265, Jr.

56, Julian Beard, OL/DL, 5-6/150, Fr.

58, Joey Guerrini, OL/DL, 6-2/190, So.

61, Damien Febbraio, OL/DL, 5-9/245, So.

64, Zachery Klaus, OL/DL, 6-1/200, Sr.

66, Ian Quinn, OL/DL, 6-0/245, Jr.

69, Landon Cable, OL/DL, 5-10/220, So.

72, Brayden Vickers, OL/DL, 5-10/210, Fr.

73, Connor Coleman, OL/DL, 6-1/275, Sr.

75, Gavynn Thompson, OL/DL, 6-3/225, Sr.

76, Noah Love, OL/DL, 5-10/220, So.

77, Ryan Neville, OL/DL, 6-2/270, Sr.

80, Dylan Ridley, TE/LB, 5-10/160, Fr.

81, Nick Ciuffoletti, WR/DB, 5-8/150, So.

82, Charles Shinko, WR/DB, 5-11/150, Jr.

84, Landon Whitlinger, WR/DL, 6-1/150, Fr.

88, Ben Wofford, WR/LB, 6-1/170, So.

99, Ethan Croushore, K, 6-1/170, Sr.

