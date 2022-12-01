Burrell wrestling team aims to start new streak of WPIAL titles

The Burrell wrestling team is determined to get back on the top step of the podium.

The Bucs’ incredible streak of 15 consecutive WPIAL titles came to an end last year with a 30-28 loss to Quaker Valley in the Class 2A final, but the goal is to start a new district championship streak.

They also have their eyes set on states.

“The streak was a big part of Burrell. When you hear Burrell, you think of that long streak,” junior Cooper Hornack said. “Being a WPIAL champion is a huge goal, but I also think we are pushing to be state champions, too. With the guys we have back and the ones we have coming up, the team is looking real solid.

“I feel like this year is different. We’re really together. We do things as a team outside of wrestling. I like this group.”

Burrell graduated four seniors, including Shawn Szymanski, the 145-pound WPIAL champ, but return eight WPIAL qualifiers and two state qualifiers, Hornack and Niko Ferra.

Hornack was the WPIAL runner-up at 120 and placed fourth at the PIAA championships, earning a state medal for the second consecutive year. He was the state runner-up at 106 his freshman year.

“I feel like after last year, I’m a better wrestler overall,” Hornack said. “Although on the podium I took a step down, my offense was better, and I became a more solid wrestler. This year I feel I can take that step to becoming a state champion.”

Ferra, a senior, made his first appearance at states last year. Now he wants to earn a state medal in his final season.

“All four years I’ve had a goal to place at states, and this is my last chance to do so,” Ferra said. “I’m a little nervous, but if I keep putting in the work in the practice room, I know I can accomplish that goal.”

Lucas Gratzmiller, Calio Zanella, Isaac Lacinski, Stephen Hasson, Nico Zanella and Luke Boylan are the other returning WPIAL qualifiers. Calio Zanella, Boylan and Lacinski earned fifth-place finishes at WPIALs and advanced to the regional tournament.

The Bucs have seven freshmen, including Cam Baker, Julian Bertucci, Luca Rosa and Jake Stewart, who had success at the junior high level.

“I think we have the right pieces in the right places,” Bucs coach Josh Shields said. “We have some good leaders, two kids with state championship experience, a good incoming class and a lot of guys that made progress throughout last season like Luke Boylan, Calio Zanella and Isaac Lacinski. We have guys with lofty individual goals. Combine those together, and we have lofty goals as a team.”

Burrell is in Section 6 with Valley, Riverview, Derry, Greensburg Salem, Indiana and Ligonier Valley.

The other two Class 2A teams from the Alle-Kiski Valley, Knoch and Highlands, are in Section 5 with Ellwood City, Hampton, Highlands, Laurel, North Catholic and Summit Academy.

The top three from each section qualify for the WPIAL team tournament.

The two sections will combine for an individual sectional, with the top six in each weight class advancing to the WPIAL tournament.

The split provides a scenario for two A-K Valley section champions.

Highlands returns 11 of 13 starters from a team that finished 14-2 in Class 3A last year and aims to carry the momentum into this season.

“We want to win a section title, a WPIAL title and compete at the state tournament, something that Highlands I don’t believe has ever done,” Highlands coach Grant Walters said. “I have an excellent group of coaches and motivators around the kids, which I think will play a huge role in the success I hope to see.”

State qualifier Jrake Burford graduated, but younger brother Aiden Burford returns after going 34-10 as a freshman at 126, as well as Brayden White, who was 28-11 as a freshman at 132.

Four seniors — Tyler Bender, Logan Leslie, Noah Leslie and Roman Vivoritto — and junior Angelo Markey will slot into the heavier weight classes.

A trio of freshmen — Javion Chambers, Bryce Black and Cayden Dadowski — will be in the mix as well.

Overall, Highlands has 34 wrestlers between the varsity and junior varsity levels.

Knoch has a new coach in Josh Orris, who spent eight years as an assistant at Highlands.

Miranda LaJevic (106), Matt Frank (121) and Wyatt Foster (215) are returning starters. Frank finished seventh at WPIALs last year and advanced to regionals.

The Knights have four girls on the roster: LaJevic, Baylee Ireland, Hannah Klemm and Amelia Crosby.

They also have promising freshmen in Owen Layhew and Brayden McGowan and junior Parker Anderson, whom Orris said is an athletic first-year heavyweight.

“We are very young, but I look for us to be in every match, develop lots of growth and experience throughout the season,” Orris said.

