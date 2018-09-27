Burrell’s Hubbard finishes 8th at WPIAL Class AA boys golf championship

By: Paul Schofield

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 6:09 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Burrell's Tiger Hubbard hits his second shot on the 16th during the WPIAL class AA boys individual Championship and PIAA qualifier Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at Allegheny Country Club. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Burrell's Marcus Pinchock puts on the 16th green during the WPIAL class AA boys individual Championship and PIAA qualifier Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at Allegheny Country Club. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Burrell's Marcus Pinchock tees off on 17 during the WPIAL class AA boys individual Championship and PIAA qualifier Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at Allegheny Country Club. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review, Burrell's Tiger Hubbard puts on the 9th green during the WPIAL class AA boys individual Championship and PIAA qualifier Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at Allegheny Country Club. Previous Next

Tiger Hubbard was hoping to pull out a victory at the WPIAL Class AA boys golf championships at Allegheny Country Club.

That didn’t happen, as Riverside junior Skyler Fox claimed his third consecutive title.

But the Burrell senior wasn’t disappointed because he accomplished his goal, put up a good score and qualify for the PIAA West Regional at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville on Oct. 15.

Hubbard shot a 4-over par 74 and finished tied for eighth with Quaker Valley senior Matt Tanabe.

“You always want to win, but I was trying to put up the best score I possibly could just because I’ve seen my game getting better this year,” Hubbard said. “It didn’t matter if I won as long as I put up my best score.”

Hubbard played well and consistent, all though there were a couple short putts he’d like to have back.

He birdied No. 5 and had one double bogey, No. 17.

“My day started off pretty good,” Hubbard said. “My drives were going well, so I was comfortable off the tee. I had a couple holes that messed me up on the front, just little putts I missed. Overall, I’m pleased.”

Fox claimed the title with a 2-under par 68, edging Elizabeth Forward senior Angus McHolme, who shot a 1-under 69. Quaker Valley junior Aiden Bulger was third with a 1-over 71.

Fox is the first golfer since Fox Chapel’s Frank Fuhrer III (1974-76) and third boy in WPIAL history to accomplish the three-peat. The first was Brentwood’s Ron Schwarzel (1952-54).

Now Hubbard, who also qualified for the West Regional in 2016, is hoping to advance to states.

“I’m looking forward to playing well at Tom’s Run,” Hubbard said.

Burrell junior Marcus Pinchock tied for 19 th after shooting an 11-over 81. He lost out for the alternate spot in an eight-man playoff.

Leechburg sophomore Cole Villa failed to advance after shooting a 15-over 85,

