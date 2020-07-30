Bushy Run walks off in 1st round of WCABL playoffs

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | 9:54 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bushy Run catcher Cole Defillippo makes the catch as Young Township’s Ethan Prugh strikes out in a Westmoreland County American Baseball League playoff game Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Bushy Run struggled through much of Wednesday’s Westmoreland County American Baseball League playoff game against Young Township. It had trouble hitting Young Township starter Zach Harha over the first six innings.

But when Young Township went to its bullpen in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bushy Run was prepared.

Bushy Run scored three runs in its final at-bat and pulled out a 5-4 victory in the opening-round best-of-3 series.

Bobby Kuzinsky scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Brett Andreani drove in the tying runs with a single as Young Township’s two relief pitchers failed to record an out.

“I love this. We’re really resilient,” Andreani said. “Most teams, when you’re down three or four runs you lay down and quit. That’s what happened to us Tuesday. We knew our season was on the line, and we just fought.”

Bushy Run plays Murrysville in the semifinals, which start Saturday because Penn-Trafford.

Gavin Berardi started the final inning with a walk, and Geno Scott added a single off reliever Ethan Prugh. Kuzinsky worked Prugh for a walk to load the bases.

Brady Yard came in to relieve Prugh and jumped ahead of Andreani for a 1-2 count. But Andreani, who finished with four RBIs, singled to right to tie the score 4-4.

“There is nothing better than a walk-off win,” Andreani said. “My coach told me to stay back on the fastball.”

Tommy Kuzinsky was walked to load the bases, and Cole DeFillippo hit a chopper to shortstop, with the infield in. The throw home was wild, allowing the winning run.

“There were a lot of leaders (today).” Bushy Run coach Jay Miller said. “A lot of players stepped up. We were down in the third inning, and it took a lot of leadership to bring us back.”

Miller also praised relief pitcher Easton Ritter, who held Young Township to one run over the final four innings. He was helped by excellent defense.

Brandon Gaston had three hits for Young Township.

Yough 14, Hempfield East 4 — Ray Halahurich went 4 for 4, and winning pitcher Vinny Martin had three hits including two doubles in Yough’s Game 3 win.

Yough won the series and will open the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday against Latrobe.

Yough raced out to a 3-0 lead through three innings and put the game away by scoring 11 runs during the final three.

Dajauhn Hertzog and Ryan Firmstone had doubles for Hempfield East.

