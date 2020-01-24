Busy night of WPIAL boys basketball littered with key games on Friday

Thursday, January 23, 2020 | 11:01 PM

It has been six years since the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team finished with a winning record. Barring a collapse, the Jaguars will finish this season with a winning record and possibly a lot more.

In 2014, the Jaguars finished 23-4 and reached the district semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Central Valley.

This season, Dom DeCicco’s team is 11-5 overall and 7-2 in Section 2-5A heading into a battle for first place at Chartiers Valley on Friday. The Jags have won eight of their last nine.

The Colts are on top with an 8-1 section record and have won five straight to improve their overall mark to 11-4.

Chartiers Valley beat Thomas Jefferson, 56-51, in the first meeting between the two teams Dec. 20.

Time running out for Warriors

There were expectations for the Central Valley boys basketball team this season in the ultra-competitive Section 2-4A with the addition of senior transfer Isiah Warfield from Sewickley Academy.

However, after a 6-3 start, the Warriors have fallen on hard times and might not even make the playoffs.

CV has lost four of its last five games to drop to fifth place in the section with a 3-5 mark.

They trail Quaker Valley and New Castle by three games with only four section games remaining, making Friday’s game a must-win contest for Central Valley.

The Warriors visit Quaker Valley, a team they lost to by eight points earlier this season.

Rebels’ revenge?

The top two teams in Section 2-3A collide Friday when Seton LaSalle hosts North Catholic.

The Trojans are a perfect 7-0 in section play and have the district’s highest scoring offense, averaging nearly 80 points per game.

North Catholic has won seven straight, including an 87-47 drubbing of Seton LaSalle in the earlier meeting this season.

The Rebels have also won seven straight and check in with a 7-1 section record, 11-4 overall.

Seton LaSalle is third in scoring in Class 3A, averaging 67 points per game behind North Catholic and Lincoln Park.

The teams were co-champs a year ago in Section 2-3A.

