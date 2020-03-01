Butler tops Mt. Lebanon for WPIAL Class 6A title, team’s 1st since 1991
Saturday, February 29, 2020 | 10:27 PM
Ethan Morton waited four years for this celebration, but he had tears in his eyes knowing that his coach and his hometown had waited far longer.
“It’s even better than I’d imagined,” said Morton, who had 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists Saturday night as No. 1 seed Butler defeated No. 3 Mt. Lebanon, 70-61, in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball final at Petersen Events Center.
The WPIAL title was the team’s first since 1991.
“I can’t even describe it,” Morton said. “This community, the fans, my family, the coaches, my teammates, I’m at a loss for words. I was literally crying after the game. I just couldn’t even believe it.”
This emotional celebration followed runner-up finishes in 2017 and ’19. The team’s most recent WPIAL title came when coach Matt Clement was a sophomore.
“I’m just happy for Butler, the people who were here and the players,” Clement said. “I downplayed this game the whole season because I didn’t want us to try to fast forward to this and ruin our season. That’s probably the most stress I’ve been under … because I’m usually the one who’s talking about banners and cutting down nets.”
Devin Carney led Butler with 24 points.
This story will be updated.
