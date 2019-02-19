Canon-McMillan wins WPIAL Junior High title; Latrobe has 4 champions

By: Paul Schofield

Monday, February 18, 2019 | 10:45 PM

Canon-McMillan took home the team title at the 2019 WPIAL Junior High championships Saturday at Norwin, but the Latrobe Black team had the most individual champions with four.

The two-day event had 55 schools and more than 620 wrestlers competing for the 18 titles.

Canon-McMillan finished with 277.5 points and 13 medalists, including two champions — Andrew Binni (82 pounds) and Matt Furman (157).

The Latrobe Black team was second with 235.5 points and eight placewinners. But the Wildcats had four champions — Vincent Kilkeary (87), Nate Roth (112), Corey Boerio (167) and Tyler Lynch (187).

Connellsville edged Seneca Valley, 209-208, for third place, and North Allegheny finished fifth with 180 points.

The little Falcons had four finalists, including champion Gabe Ruggieri (107). Connellsville had nine placewinners.

The other champions were: Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish (132); Burrell’s Damian Barr (147); Charleroi’s Chris Vargo (92); Frazier’s Rune Lawrence (140); McKeesport’s Dale Morhring (252); North Allegheny’s Nick Gorman (97) and Nathan Monteparte (117); North Hills’ Giavonie Schipani (77); Trinity’s Ty Banco (212); and Waynesburg’s Max Church (102) and Rocco Welsh (124).

Results

WPIAL Junior High championships

77 pounds

1st: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills d. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, 4-2.

3rd: Jonny Baiano, South Fayette p. Sam Snyder, Plum, 1:39.

5th: Casey Walker, North Allegheny d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon McMillan, 3-0.

7th Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant D. Ashton Malley, Hempfield, 3-1.

82 pounds

1st: Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan d. Jacob Layton, Connellsville, 9-3.

3rd: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley p. Kelley Schaukowitsch, Butler, 2:56.

5th: Jacob Braun, Latrobe Black d. Christian Guido, Kiski Area, 6-0.

7th: Carson Handra, Norwin inj. def. Noah Stein, Upper St. Clair, 2:14.

87 pounds

1st: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe Black p. Gregory Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 4:21.

3rd: Mason Kernan, Bethel Park d. Hayden Coy, Penn Trafford, 9-2.

5th: Ryder Joseph, Canon-McMillan d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 3-0.

7th: Lane Whitmer, Trinity p. Justin Bass, Franklin Regional, :45.

92 pounds

1st: Chris Vargo, Charleroi d. Nick Jones, West Allegheny, 3-0.

3rd: Anthony Ferraro, Aquanis Academy d. Jameson Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 3-2.

5th: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Davis Stepp, Beth Center, 1-0.

7th: Niko Ferra, Burrell major dec. Dom Colaizzi, Franklin Regional, 10-1.

97 pounds

1st: Nick Gorman, North Allegheny d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 3-1 (SV).

3rd: James Anderson, South Fayette d. Austin Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 5-0.

5th: Colton Kotouch, McKeesport d. Colby Pauley, Waynesburg, 8-3.

7th: Lucas Dantry, Canon-McMillan d. Rylan Keslar, Connellsville, 8-4.

102 pounds

1st: Mac Church, Waynesburg t.f. Geno Calgaro, Canon McMillan, 16-0 (2:21).

3rd: Nathan Campbell, Norwin d. Brady Poole, Mt. Pleasant, 2-0.

5th: Caleek Forbes, Penn Hills major dec. Benny Linderman, Burrell, 11-0.

7th: Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair d. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward, 2-0.

107 pounds

1st: Gabe Ruggieri, Connellsville d. Max Jackman, Seneca Valley, 9-2.

3rd: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area d. Nate Jones, Waynesburg, 4-3.

5th: Gabe Conboy, Norwin p. Boaz Chishko, Penn Trafford, 1:44.

7th: Justin Patton, Elizabeth Forward p. Chris Cibrone, Baldwin, 1:32.

112 pounds

1st: Nate Roth, Latrobe Black d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 10-6.

3rd: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Charlie Mesich, Hempfield, 7-0.

5th: Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan d. Evan Vetter, Seneca Valley, 7-1.

7th: Daniel Huffman, Waynesburg d. Matt Schultheis, Freedom, 10-8.

117 pounds

1st: Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 3-1 (SV).

3rd: Hunter Claycomb, Connellsville d. Broxon Dean, Canon McMillan, 5-2.

5th: Buddy Young, Latrobe Black p. Caleb Higdon, McKeesport, 0:51.

7th: Brody Evans, Waynesburg p. Rocco Darocy, Mars, 1:44.

124 pounds

1st: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg d. Bodie Morgan, Trinity, 12-6.

3rd: Mark Gray, Kiski Area p. Tyler Soule, Canon McMillan, 2:51.

5th: Zach Bigam, Connellsville d. Conor Johnson, Latrobe Black, 7-2.

7th: Caiden Brock, Elizabeth Forward d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 4-0.

132 pounds

1st: Tyler Berish, Beth Center d. Daniel Williams, West Allegheny, 6-1.

3rd: Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair d. Gianmarco Ramos, Canon-McMillan, 3-0.

5th: AJ Rohan, North Allegheny inj. def. Andrew Gonzales, Trinity, 0:00.

7th: Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional d. Chad Jesko, Connellsville, 6-0.

140 pounds

1st: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Ethan Ansell, Connellsville, 2:52.

3rd: Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan p. Wyatt Schmucker, Latrobe Black, 0:43.

5th: Jacob Lukez, Pine-Richland d. Travis Hall, Franklin Regional, 7-5 (SV).

7th: Cade Savochka, Butler d. Andrew Classen, Plum, 2-0.

147 pounds

1st: Damian Barr, Burrell p. Ethan Connor, Kiski Area, 1:25.

3rd: Marshall Adamson, Seneca Valley d. Eli Makel, Waynesburg, 5-2.

5th: Andy Graham, Thomas Jefferson p. Eric Donnelly, McGuffey, 1:50.

7th: Addison Miller, Canon-McMillan p. Evan Letky, North Hills, 1:31.

157 pounds

1st: Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan p. George Shultz, Connellsville, 3:36.

3rd: TJ Border, Seneca Valley p. Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield, 2:52.

5th: Adam Hall, Penn-Trafford inj. def. Frank Macioce, Plum, 0:00.

7th: Nick King, Pine-Richland p. Jack Kramer, Mt. Pleasant, 1:22.

167 pounds

1st: Corey Boerio, Latrobe Black p. Caden Matthews, Seneca Valley, :46.

3rd: Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge d. Aiden Buggey, North Allegheny, 8-3.

5th: Layne Thomas, Canon-McMillan d. Maguire Brady, Butler, 4-2.

7th: Dylan Slahtavsky, Burrell major dec. Anthony Barle, Norwin, 8-0.

187 pounds

1st: Tyler Lynch, Latrobe Black d. Ryan Hamer, Belle Vernon, 6-3.

3rd: Cameron Fries, North Allegheny p. Coby Stepanik, Hempfield, 2:39.

5th: Tyler Yurich, Seneca Valley d. Michael Lancaster, Connellsville, 6-1.

7th: Brandyn Parcell, Norwin d. Jacob Maola, Elizabeth Forward, 1-0.

212 pounds

1st: Ty Banco, Trinity p. John Metzger, Hempfield, 0:30.

3rd: Luke Rumpler, North Allegheny d. Joseph Enick, Penn-Trafford, 6-1.

5th: Donavin Harbison, Kiski Area p. Mark Durbin, Waynesburg, 1:59.

7th: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Tyler Soldati, Butler, 5-4.

252 pounds

1st: Dale Moehring, McKeesport p. Nick Murphy, Elizabeth Forward, 2:51.

3rd: Wyatt Horne, Trinity d. Greg Schultz, Butler, 7-6.

5th: Garrett Fryar, Kiski Area p. Zach Wentroble, Hempfield, 0:28

7th: Zach Hartung, Shaler p. Aidan Buck, North Hills, 0:39.

