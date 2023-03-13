Canon-McMillan’s Solorio, North Allegheny’s Rumpler earn titles at girls wrestling state championships

By:

Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 7:20 PM

Submitted by Judy Rumpler North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler won a state wrestling title Sunday.

Thirteen champions were crowned Sunday at the Pennsylvania girls wrestling state championships at Central Dauphin High School.

Canon-McMillan’s Valarie Solorio and North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler were among those standing at the top of the awards podium.

Solorio pinned South Western’s Natalie Handy in 47 seconds to win the 100-pound championship.

The Big Macs junior had a first-round bye and then pinned all four of her opponents in a total of 5 minutes, 28 seconds.

Rumpler pinned Carlisle’s Katelyn Coldren in 4:25 to win the 148-pound title. Also a junior, Rumpler had four pins as well. She was a runner-up last season.

In all, there were 22 placewinners from WPIAL schools.

Canon-McMillan’s Elizabeth Elliott (112 pounds) and Natalie Rush (190) and Butler’s Ana Malovich (112) were runners-up.

Taking third were Laurel’s Abbie Miles (170) and Plum’s Alaina Claassen (235).

Finishing fourth were Laurel’s Alexis Brua (118), Norwin’s Josephine Dollman (136) and Canon-McMillan’s Dynisty Williams (148).

Canon-McMillan’s Madison Mansmann (106) and Audrey Calgaro (170), Connellsville’s Trinity Moore (118), Kiski Area’s Isabella DeVito (124) and North Allegheny’s Sophia Folks (130) placed fifth.

Earning sixth-place honors were Hampton’s Isabella McNutt (106) and North Allegheny’s Callie Rautenbach (148).

Knoch’s Miranda Lajevic (100) and Southmoreland’s Zoey Murphy (235) each took seventh.

Placing eighth were Seneca Valley’s Maddee Fischer (130), Connellsville’s Janayah Nobles (136) and North Allegheny’s Kaylee Dean (235).

Behind six place-winners, Canon-McMillan had the highest team score with 137 points, ahead of Bishop McCort (92.5), Cumberland Valley (82.0), South Western (78.0), Gettysburg (64) and North Allegheny (64).