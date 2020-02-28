Carlynton’s Jada Lee has banner year on, off court

Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 11:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

It’s been a sensational senior year for Jada Lee.

The Carlynton basketball player has been a leader in helping the Cougars win the Section 3A title, reach the WPIAL semifinals and clinch a PIAA playoff berth for the first time since 2017.

“She brings a calmness to the court,” Carlynton coach Darian Robins said. “Her awareness to pass before shooting is unlike any I have seen before. To call her unselfish is an understatement. Her leadership skills allow me to sit back at times and let her be a coach on the court, calling plays and setting the defense up according to what she sees during the game.”

Along the way, Lee has hit major milestones and received individual recognition. It took only two games for Lee to enter the Cougar record books this season. On Dec. 7, Lee became only the 12th girls player in Carlynton history to hit 1,000 career points.

“I’ve always wanted to do that,” Lee said. “I wanted my name to be on the banner and to be able to come back someday and look up and see it.”

But a few games later, Lee went into concussion protocol and missed a handful of games. Once she was able to return to the court, she was a difference maker. Lee has averaged more than 12 points per game over the last 10 games of the regular season.

Lee recorded a pair of triple-doubles during the stretch. On Jan. 28, she finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over South Allegheny. She followed it up in the next game with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Shady Side Academy on Feb. 4.

“She has the size to match up with a big, the quickness to watch the perimeter and skill set to break you down,” Robins said. “To me, she has the type of versatility to carry her to the next level. If she wanted to average a triple-double this year, it would be possible. But she is such a team player that her personal accolades come in distant second to team success.”

After graduating, Lee will continue her academic and athletic career at Mount St. Mary’s. The Mountaineers compete at the NCAA Division I level in the Northeast Conference.

“I’ve always wanted to be a D-I athlete,” Lee said. “I visited the campus and watched their practice. I loved it. As soon as they got the ball, they didn’t set up plays. It was fast.”

Lee was recently recognized as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western PA Athlete of the Year. She was honored for her accomplishments on and off the court. Lee is a honor roll student and a summer camp counselor for Western PA YMCA Camp AIM. Lee received the award at the 84th Annual Dapper Dan Dinner and Sport Auction on Feb. 10.

“I was actually surprised so many people were there,” Lee said. “Once I got there, it hit me how big of a deal it was. It was an honor. I know I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am.”

