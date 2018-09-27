Carrick hosting homecoming during girls soccer game as part of Thursday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

By: Don Rebel

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 12:10 AM

There will be a homecoming game for Carrick high school on Thursday; it just won’t be football. It will be during a girls soccer game.

Carrick administrators made the decision earlier this week to shut down the Raiders football program because of a lack of healthy players.

Thursday was supposed to be the homecoming game for Carrick, which was slated to take on Perry.

Perry picks up the forfeit win.

But who wins Homecoming Queen?

The school will now move a scheduled nonsection girls soccer game against Steel Valley to Cupples Stadium at the scheduled time of the football game, 7 p.m.

All of the homecoming ceremonies will take place at the girls soccer match.

“We slid a soccer game down there so they can still have a homecoming and a senior recognition ceremony at halftime,” City League athletic director Mike Gavlik said. “Some kids have been on that team for four years and now they don’t get to finish their senior year. We’re trying to give them a little opportunity (to celebrate).”

Teeing off for gold

Cloudy skies with temps in the 60’s will be the background for the WPIAL’s first individual golf championships. The top Class AA boys golfers converge on the regular home for these finals, Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.

Skyler Fox of Riverside is attempting to capture a third straight district crown.

In 2016 as a freshman, he won by one stroke over Jason Li of Sewickley Academy and Tyler Brinker of South Park.

Last year, the sophomore needed a playoff to edge Cole Luther of Sewickley Academy.

The now junior Fox shot a 3-under par to register the top qualifying score among the field of 36 golfers set to shoot for gold starting at 8:30 a.m.

Fit to be tied

When Springdale hosted Avonworth in boys soccer earlier this month, the two teams played to a scoreless tie.

That is the only blemish on both team’s Section 3-A record as they sit in first place with 6-0-1 marks.

The rematch at Avonworth is set for Thursday.

That is one of four matchups of top teams colliding for supremacy on Thursday.

The others are West Allegheny at Moon in Section 2-3A, Franklin Regional visiting Thomas Jefferson in Section 4-3A and Riverside visiting Sewickley Academy in Section 1-A.

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Avonworth, Carrick, Riverside, Springdale, Steel Valley