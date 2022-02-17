Catch WPIAL basketball playoffs, wrestling championships live on Trib HSSN

By:

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | 4:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Andrew Maddalon blocks the shot of Burrell’s Tucker Bitar on Jan. 21 at North Catholic High School.

The curtain rises on the 2022 WPIAL basketball playoffs, plus it’s Day 1 of the 2022 WPIAL Class 2A individual wrestling championships coming up Friday on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio coverage of eight boys and eight girls postseason roundball preliminary and first-round games. We also have video and audio of the preliminaries and quarterfinals matches from the 2A individual wrestling championships at Canon-McMillan.

Friday, Feb. 18

WPIAL Boys Basketball 4A Playoffs – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Burrell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball 4A Playoffs – Video Stream: Central Valley at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDAK-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 101.1, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball 4A Playoffs – Video Stream: Yough at Lincoln Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com (video only, no audio)

WPIAL Boys Basketball 4A Playoffs – Video Stream: Freeport at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball A Playoffs – Video Stream: Aquinas Academy at Rochester at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball A Playoffs – Video Stream: Nazareth Prep at Neighborhood Academy at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball A Playoffs – Mapletown vs. Eden Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball A Playoffs – West Greene at Leechburg at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 6A Playoffs – Butler at Peters Township at 8 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball 3A Playoffs – Video Stream: Charleroi at Laurel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 3A Playoffs – Video Stream: Brownsville at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 3A Playoffs – Video Stream: Shady Side Academy at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 3A Playoffs – Brentwood at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 2A Playoffs – Video Stream: Ellis School at Springdale at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 2A Playoffs – Video Stream: South Side at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball 2A Playoffs – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Frazier at 7 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Championships Video Stream: Preliminaries and Quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

District 9 Girls Basketball – Bradford at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Feb. 19

WPIAL Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Championships Video Stream: Semifinals at 10 a.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Championships Video Stream: Consolation and Championship Finals at 4 p.m. on the TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450