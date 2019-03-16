Central Cambria takes down Beaver girls in PIAA quarterfinals

By: Dave Mackall

Friday, March 15, 2019 | 9:13 PM

McKenna Hayward scored 22 points and Central Cambria went on a first-half, 3-point scoring spree to beat Beaver, 69-35, Friday in a PIAA Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinal-round game at Hempfield.

Jenna Bauer added 15 points for Central Cambria (20-7), which moves to the semifinals Monday at a site to be determined against District 3 runner-up Delone Catholic, a 50-41 winner over WPIAL champion Neshannock, in another quarterfinal game.

Maddi Weiland led Beaver (19-6) with 14 points. Emma Pavelek added 11 for the Bobcats, the sixth-place team from the WPIAL.

Central Cambria, the third-place team in the District 6 playoffs, bolted to a 9-2 lead at the start and was never threatened as the Red Devils were too quick for the Bobcats.

Central Cambria dominated the boards and connected on eight 3-point shots, six in the first half.

A pair of three-point plays in the third quarter by Hayward pushed Central Cambria’s lead to 54-29 as the Red Devils held the Beavers to just one field goal in the third quarter.

Central Cambria used a 17-4 run in the second quarter to pull away to a 39-22 lead at halftime.

The Red Devils shot 4 for 6 from 3-point range during the quarter, including three off the bench by Kiersten Szpala.

