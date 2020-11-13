Central Catholic football forfeits PIAA quarterfinal over covid-19 concerns

Friday, November 13, 2020 | 2:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eric Benson celebrates a first down reception during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game against North Allegheny Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Martorelli Stadium.

Central Catholic’s run in the state football playoffs is over before it started.

The team must forfeit Saturday’s PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal after the school canceled all extracurricular activities in response to covid-19 cases, Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten said. The Vikings were scheduled to visit District 10 champion McDowell in Erie.

It was a disappointing way for his players to end their season, Totten said, especially one day before kickoff. The Vikings won the WPIAL Class 6A championship last Friday.

“We were playing our best football and really starting to come together,” he said. “But in reality, 10 major college football programs have canceled games this week. It seems a little bit ludicrous that we were going to Erie to play a football game right now.”

Central Catholic temporarily closed its building Thursday after a third person tested positive for coronavirus.

The covid-19 cases did not involve anyone on the football team, Totten said. The PIAA announced on Twitter that McDowell would advance to the state semifinals.

Totten initially said Erie McDowell also discussed forfeiting, but that was a miscommunication among the Central Catholic staff. PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz said only Central Catholic asked to withdraw from the state playoffs.

“It’s kind of sad,” Totten said. “But I’m surprised we got in eight games and all the way to the WPIAL championship.”

