Central Catholic leads preseason Trib 10 football power rankings

Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 12:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Bralen Henderson works out on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Oakland.

Here is the first edition of the Trib 10 high school football power rankings for the 2020 season.

These are the weekly rankings where you throw classifications out the window.

We allow for some wiggle room for the smaller schools to participate. I mean, is Clairton or Beaver Falls going to beat some of the better 5A schools? Well…maybe not, but ranking them shows the power they have over some of the smaller schools in the district.

History shows most of the teams we have promoted in the HSSN regular season power rankings have done very well come postseason time.

So check out the HSSN rankings all week. HSSN will publish WPIAL rankings on Sundays, PIAA rankings on Wednesdays and district power rankings on Thursdays.

Thomas Jefferson finished atop last season’s power rankings, followed by Central Valley, Avonworth, Central Catholic, Gateway, Clairton, Peters Township, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland and Washington.

Here are this year’s preseason rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, 2019 record, last year’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Central Catholic, 12-2, (4), hosts Canon-McMillan on Friday

2. Pine-Richland, 10-2, (9), hosts Fox Chapel on Friday

3. Gateway, 12-3, (5), hosts Franklin Regional on Friday on HSSN

4. Thomas Jefferson, 16-0, (1), visits West Mifflin on Friday on HSSN

5. Central Valley, 13-2, (2), visits Hopewell on Friday on HSSN

6. North Allegheny, 10-2, (NR), hosts Penn Hills on Friday on HSSN

7. Peters Township, 12-2, (7), does not play this weekend

8. Upper St. Clair, 7-5, (NR), hosts Bethel Park on Friday on HSSN

9. Beaver Falls, 8-3, (NR), at Riverside on Friday

10. Clairton, 11-3, (8), at Jeannette on Friday on HSSN

