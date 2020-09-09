Central Catholic transfer Langston Moses wins appeal, eligible for basketball playoffs

Tribune-Review Winchester Thurston’s Langston Moses (21) was ruled eligible for the postseason Wednesday.

If Central Catholic qualifies for the WPIAL basketball playoffs, junior Langston Moses is eligible to take part this winter, the WPIAL decided Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3 standout transferred this summer from Winchester Thurston, where he averaged 22 points per game. The WPIAL initially made Moses eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason under a PIAA rule that affects all transfers after the start of 10th grade.

After Central Catholic appealed, the WPIAL held a hearing Wednesday and granted Moses a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

“The family demonstrated that they qualified to receive the waiver,” Scheuneman said.

Under PIAA rules, the reasons deemed sufficient for a postseason waiver are:

A change of residence necessitated by a change in employment.

A school-initiated administrative transfer within a school district.

A court-ordered transfer.

A change of schools caused by a military reassignment of a parent.

A change of schools caused by release from a juvenile facility.

A demonstrable change in income or other financial resources that compels withdrawal from a school.

Scheuneman didn’t say which criteria the WPIAL accepted.

Langston led Winchester Thurston to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals and the PIAA first round last season. Neither school considered the transfer athletically motivated.