Central Catholic’s Beatty adds 8 offers including Pitt in busy recruiting week

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 7:27 PM

Recruiting-wise, this was a busy week for Central Catholic junior A.J. Beatty.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end announced eight more Division 1 offers this week including his first from Power 5 schools. Beatty started his week with Pitt, added Purdue on Wednesday and finished with Rutgers and Boston College on Thursday.

In between, he added Air Force, Temple, Youngstown State and Liberty, raising his total FBS and FCS total to 26 offers.

Rivals rates Beatty as a three-star prospect and the seventh-best recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2020 class.

