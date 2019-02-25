Central Catholic’s Beatty adds 8 offers including Pitt in busy recruiting week

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 7:27 PM

Tribune-Review

Recruiting-wise, this was a busy week for Central Catholic junior A.J. Beatty.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end announced eight more Division 1 offers this week including his first from Power 5 schools. Beatty started his week with Pitt, added Purdue on Wednesday and finished with Rutgers and Boston College on Thursday.

In between, he added Air Force, Temple, Youngstown State and Liberty, raising his total FBS and FCS total to 26 offers.

Rivals rates Beatty as a three-star prospect and the seventh-best recruit in Pennsylvania in the 2020 class.

EXTREMELY blessed to receive my 19th offer, and first Power5 offer from Pitt. Thank you God, and everyone else who’s helped me get to this point. #h2p #power5 @210ths @flem021 pic.twitter.com/3DJGNkjUa6 — Aj Beatty🎥 (@ajbeatty88) February 19, 2019

Tags: Central Catholic