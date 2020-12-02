Central Valley sweeps individual awards on Northwestern 6 all-conference team
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 11:27 PM
Much like during the season, Central Valley again stood atop the Northwestern Six, this time in the all-conference voting.
The undefeated WPIAL and PIAA champions earned 14 first-team spots in the Northwestern Six and swept the individual awards as well in a vote of conference coaches.
The Warriors won every game by the mercy rule except the state finals.
Central Valley’s Myles Walker was named the conference’s top offense player, Stephon Hall received the defensive award and Sean FitzSimmons was named the top lineman on both sides of the ball.
Keystone Oaks was second with seven first-team picks.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Justin Thompson, Central Valley, TE, 6-4, 245, sr.
Myles Walker, Central Valley, WR, 5-10, 160, sr.
Mark Hutchin, Keystone Oaks, WR, 5-11, 175, sr.
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, WR, 6-2, 185, so.
Jamar Jeter, Hopewell, WR, 5-11, 160, jr.
Kevin Felter, Avonworth, OL, 6-3, 300, jr.
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, OL, 6-3, 280, jr.
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, OL, 6-2, 215, so.
Jacob Forrest, Hopewell, OL, 6-6, 335, so.
Luke White, Keystone Oaks, OL, 6-4, 235, jr.
Ameer Dudley, Central Valley, QB, 6-2, 195, sr.
Ian Syam, Avonworth, RB, 5-7, 170, jr.
Landon Alexander, Central Valley, RB, 5-11, 180, jr.
Tanner Dobbins, Hopewell, RB, 6-2, 215, sr.
Drew Harper, Avonworth, FB, 6-0, 205, sr.
Stephon Hall, Central Valley, ATH, 6-2, 175, sr.
Rutger Randall, Keystone Oaks, K, 6-1, 185, sr.
Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks, P, 6-1, 190, sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, DL, 6-5, 215, sr.
Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley, DL, 6-3, 280, jr.
Amarian Saunders, Central Valley DL, 5-11, 180, sr.
Jacob Forrest, Hopewell, DL, 6-6, 335, sr.
Luke White, Keystone Oaks, DL, 6-4, 235, sr.
Drew Harper, Avonworth, LB, 6-0, 205, sr.
Josh Campbell, Central Valley, LB, 5-11, 225, sr.
Matt Merritt, Central Valley, LB, 6-2, 200, jr.
Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks, LB, 6-1, 190, sr.
Stephon Hall, Central Valley, DB, 6-2, 175, sr.
Myles Walker, Central Valley, DB, 5-10, 160, sr.
Jamar Jeter, Hopewell, DB, 5-11, 160, jr.
Mark Hutchin, Keystone Oaks, DB, 5-11, 175, sr.
Offensive MVP: Myles Walker, Central Valley
Defensive MVP: Stephon Hall, Central Valley
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Sean FitzSimmons, Central Valley
Coach of the Year: Mark Lyons, Central Valley/Ron Balog, Quaker Valley
