Central Valley’s Dudley earns MVP honors at PSFCA East-West all-star football game

By:

Sunday, May 30, 2021 | 8:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley looks to pass during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against Elizabeth Forward on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at North Allegheny.

Central Valley senior Ameer Dudley capped off his high school career with an MVP performance Sunday afternoon.

The PIAA champion quarterback who led the Warriors to the Class 3A state title last fall, was named the West Team MVP after the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star small school game at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Dudley completed 5 of 9 passes for 77 yards and also caught a 75-yard pass for a touchdown.

The team of all-stars from the western half of Pennsylvania, however, lost 17-10 to a team of East all-stars.

Elizabeth Forward’s Nico Mrvos caught one pass for 12 yards. Westinghouse’s Darius Bruce returned a kickoff 15 yards and also had two punt returns. New Brighton’s Nyasanu Greene had one carry.

Laurel lineman Mitch Miles and Central Valley lineman Josh Campbell also competed for the West team.

Large school game

The East team also defeated the West, 38-13, in the PSFCA large school game Sunday night.

Thomas Jefferson senior quarterback Jake Pugh completed 15 of 27 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns for the West.

Gateway’s Chamor Price had two carries and also had a catch for 9 yards. He also returned two kickoffs for 43 yards.

Thomas Jefferson’s Ian Hansen had three catches for 70 yards.

Woodland Hills’ T’Rek Scipio had one reception for 8 yards and returned a kickoff.

Pine-Richland’s Tony Nicassio had one punt for 35 yards and also converted an extra-point.

Montour’s Jaiden Hill, Gateway’s Kelvon Nelson and JT Taylor, Woodland Hills’ Taelen Brooks and Sevon Givner, Penn Hills’ Claude Vangelus and Damone Moultrie, Seneca Valley’s Donald Kreisberg, Latrobe’s Tucker Knupp, Hampton’s Dawson Dietz and Upper St. Clair’s Tyler Reiger also competed.

Tags: Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Gateway, Laurel, New Brighton, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Westinghouse, Woodland Hills