Championship streaks on the line for WPIAL field hockey playoffs
Friday, October 22, 2021 | 5:32 PM
This year’s WPIAL field hockey tournaments have a lot on the line for the favorites in each classification.
Pine-Richland is seeking a third straight title in Class 3A. Penn-Trafford is looking for a sixth consecutive crown in Class 2A, and Ellis School is aiming for a four-peat in Class A.
All three defending champions earned No. 1 seeds when the WPIAL playoff pairings were announced Friday.
The four-team bracket in Class 3A features a doubleheader at Pine-Richland on Tuesday: No. 2 North Allegheny (11-7 overall) against No. 3 Hempfield (10-6) at 6 p.m., and No. 4 Peters Township (10-6) at No. 1 Pine-Richland (15-0) at 7:30.
In Class 2A, No. 2 Fox Chapel (7-6) will play No. 3 Upper St. Clair (3-9) at 6:30 p.m., and No. 4 Latrobe (3-8) will play No. 1 Penn-Trafford (14-0) at 8 p.m. Both games will be at Penn-Trafford.
In Class A, No. 2 Aquinas Academy (4-6) will take on No. 3 Ellis School (6-6) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Penn-Trafford. Shady Side Academy (10-1) has a bye into the finals.
The three championships will be held Oct. 30 at Washington & Jefferson.
