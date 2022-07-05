Championship teams guide Hampton to top of Class 5A Trib Cup standings

By:

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 | 7:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Hampton boys soccer team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating West Allegheny, 1-0, in the Class 3A final on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Highmark Stadium. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The Hampton boys team was the winner of the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships March 4, 2022, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Jacob Bonnar (2155) and Nathan Garrett (2159) keep pace with the other runners in the Class 2A boys race during the WPIAL cross country championships Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Cal (Pa.). Previous Next

Hampton captured three district championships and one state title this past school year, with three of those four coming during the fall sports season.

Consistent success throughout all three seasons, however, was a big part of the Talbots showing plenty of bark in winning the Trib HSSN Cup for Class 5A.

“The Hampton Talbots had the most successful sports year in school history,” Hampton athletic director Bill Cardone said. “The teams excelled in winning WPIAL, PIAA and section championships as well as competing in the playoffs.”

The Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn points for playoff berths, section championships, PIAA playoff berths and for winning WPIAL or PIAA championships or for a district or state runner-up.

The Hampton boys soccer team finished 23-1 and won the WPIAL Class 3A title over West Allegheny and the state championship over Archbishop Wood, both by scores of 1-0. The team allowed only one goal in seven postseason victories.

Also in the fall, the Talbots captured WPIAL gold in boys cross country, and the girls volleyball team was the WPIAL and PIAA runner-up.

The other district championship won by Hampton came in the winter when the boys swimming team won Class 2A gold.

Hampton was able to win one of the closest Trib Cup chases ever by adding a steady stream from 10 other sports throughout the school year.

“We would like the thank all involved in this great run, particularly out student-athletes and coaches,” Cardone said.

The Talbots edged last year’s champion Mars by only 15 points. The Fightin’ Planets won WPIAL and PIAA championships in both girls soccer and boys lacrosse. Mars made history when it became the first WPIAL school to win a PIAA lacrosse title.

Two other schools that were part of the close cup chase were Moon and Penn-Trafford. The Tigers were led by the girls soccer team, which won WPIAL and PIAA championships, while the Warriors enjoyed a district and state title run with the football team.

Franklin Regional rounded out the top five.

Through July, the Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to saluting the six cup champions.

Class 5A final standings

1. Hampton – 445

2. Mars – 430

3. Moon – 410

4. Penn-Trafford – 400

5. Franklin Regional – 305

6. South Fayette – 280

7. Latrobe – 255

8. Thomas Jefferson – 250

9. Chartiers Valley – 240

10. West Allegheny – 215

11. Armstrong – 175

12. Laurel Highlands – 170

13. Plum – 165

14. North Hills – 145

15. Shaler – 135

16. Kiski Area – 120

17. Connellsville – 105

18. Trinity – 100

19. Gateway – 85

20. Penn Hills – 75

21. McKeesport – 70

22. Ringgold – 65

23. Albert Gallatin – 30

23. Woodland Hills – 30

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Armstrong, Chartiers Valley, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Gateway, Hampton, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Laurel Highlands, Mars, McKeesport, Moon, North Hills, Penn Hills, Penn-Trafford, Plum, Ringgold, Shaler, South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills