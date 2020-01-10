Charity basketball event draws out-of-state talent to Montour

Friday, January 10, 2020 | 5:30 PM

The Winter Jamfest to End Domestic Violence, a five-game basketball showcase, will bring out-of-state talent to Montour’s gym Saturday.

The event begins at noon and the final game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

The schedule starts with three WPIAL matchups: Quaker Valley plays South Park at noon, Seton LaSalle plays Bishop Canevin at 2 p.m., and Moon plays Franklin Regional at 4 p.m.

Aspire Academy of Louisville, Ky., plays Chapmanville (W.Va.) Regional at 6 p.m. Defending PIAA champion Kennedy Catholic plays University High of Morgantown, W.Va. at 8 p.m.

Chapmanville features Obinna Anochili-Killen, a 6-foot-8 forward committed to Marshall. University’s lineup includes Bowling Green recruit Kaden Metheny and Niagara recruit K.J. McClurg.

Aspire Academy’s roster has Kansas commit Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 center. However, it’s unclear whether Muscadin will play Saturday.

