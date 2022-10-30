Charleroi gets its revenge, knocking out top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL quarterfinals

Saturday, October 29, 2022 | 4:57 PM

Ben BAmford | Mon Valley Independent Charleroi’s Arlo McIntyre pursues the ball during a regular season game against Greensburg Central Catholic.

For the eighth-seeded Charleroi boys soccer team, revenge was a dish best served in the playoffs.

In the regular season, the Cougars (16-2) lost only two games — a pair of section setbacks to Greensburg Central Catholic by a combined score of 16-3.

On Saturday, Charleroi knocked off the top-seeded Centurions, 3-2, at Peters Township in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.

The Cougars will meet No. 4 Eden Christian (14-2-1) in Tuesday’s semifinals.

“We changed some strategy around from what we didn’t do well the last two games and proved that we’re able to compete with the top-seeded team,” Charleroi coach Jon Ducoli said.

Landon Barcus scored two goals while Arlo McIntyre converted from the penalty spot. It took a complete team performance from the Cougars to upset GCC, but one player in particular was huge for them.

Goalkeeper Nate Mazon finished the match with eight saves, including one on the first of the Centurions’ two penalty kicks.

“Nate dictated the whole game. He really stood on his head,” Ducoli said. “It was a really big point for us whenever he stopped that penalty kick. That could’ve been a pivotal moment for them in the match.”

For the Centurions, it was Carlo Denis who scored both goals while Kyler Miller was impressive going forward despite missing his penalty kick. Michael Oldenburg finished with three saves in goal.

The action was even but fast early on as both squads started pushing forward and generating chances right from the first whistle.

Ty Patterson was one of those players getting forward for the Cougars, testing Oldenburg twice early and forcing him into a save.

Despite these chances, neither team could open the scoring early. Charleroi looked the livelier team, but Miller posed a constant threat for the Centurions as he looked to take defenders on and had success.

The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute when Barcus was slotted through, beat Oldenburg to the ball and sent it into the back of the net.

Just minutes after, GCC came within inches of tying the match through Miller once again. The senior was played right through the middle of Charleroi’s back line and placed a good shot towards the bottom right corner of Mazon’s net, but the goalkeeper got his left hand to it to make an impressive save and keep his team’s lead.

The Cougars kept pushing towards the end of the first half, with Barcus continuing to try to find the back of the net.

His persistence paid off when Charleroi earned a penalty kick with 10:47 left in the opening half. Max Szekely was awarded a yellow card for a foul in his penalty area, and McIntyre scored from the spot to push the Cougars’ lead to 2-0.

However, GCC came storming back to make things interesting going into the halftime break. With 8:35 remaining in the opening frame, Denis turned his defender with ease and placed the ball into the bottom right corner past the reach of Mazon.

Early in the second half, it was Mazon again with more heroics.

After a penalty kick was awarded to the Centurions, it looked like they would tie the match with 31:51 to go. However, Mazon got down to his right to make another impressive save for his squad and keep the score at 2-1.

There was 15:56 left to play when Bryce Large sent a shot towards goal so hard that it hit the crossbar and shook the entire net. The Centurions proceeded to counter and force another penalty kick that Denis converted. In the 66th minute, the score was 2-2, and the outcome was uncertain.

The goal opened the match up, with both sides pushing forward and looking to get a decisive score. Miller was played in and had a chance to give GCC the lead, but his shot ended up right at Mazon, who was able to make an easy save.

After that, Barcus came to the rescue for the Cougars.

The Centurions failed to clear a throw-in from Charleroi, and the ball fell to the man with one goal to his name already as he proceeded to chip a shot over Oldenburg, who was off his line, from an improbable angle on the right side of the penalty area about 14 yards from goal.

That was the final goal as the Cougars managed to hold on and complete the upset. Now, they will take some time to soak up the victory before looking forward.

“They’ll enjoy tonight, and then it’s back to the drawing board tomorrow,” Ducoli said.

