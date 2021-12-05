Chartiers Valley boys basketball ready to tackle challenge of remaining among WPIAL elite

By:

Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Carter Mastovich drives to the basket past New Castle’s Jonathon Anderson last season.

The Chartiers Valley boys basketball program was already established as a force in the district when Brandon Sensor took over as head coach three years ago.

He has done nothing to change that.

In his first year, the Colts won 18 games, finished second in their section and lost in the WPIAL semifinals to Mars.

Two years ago, Chartiers Valley improved to 19 wins and won the Section 2-5A crown, but again lost to Mars in the final four.

Last year, Sensor guided his team to a 22-win season, a share of the section championship and a victory over Mars in the semifinals.

However, the Colts lost to the team they tied for the section crown, New Castle, in the rubber game of their epic three-game season series, 61-45.

“Fun,” Sensor said when asked to describe the 2020-21 season. “We had some really quality wins and continued to improve throughout the year. As a coach, you always think there are things you could do better, but the guys were great to coach and they accomplished a lot. We’re never satisfied, but I’m proud of our accomplishments last season.”

Taking the next step won’t be easy after losing five key seniors, including leading scorer Brayden Reynolds.

“We lost some great leadership,” Sensor said. “Brayden was the best player in the WPIAL. We’re not really looking for anyone to fill his shoes or to think that they have to. What’s important is that each guy understands his skill set and role and we just make the right play. Whoever winds up getting the shots or points really does not matter. So I would say, we don’t need a superstar, we need a team effort.”

Some of the players Sensor will lean on to keep the success going for the Colts include seniors Frank Dervanik, Carter Mastovich, Brandon Ferguson and Pat Mulligan and juniors Joey Zajicek and Brenden Cruz.

One player Chartiers Valley planned to lean on was senior Anthony Mackey, who will miss this year after suffering a knee injury during the football season.

“We’re going to miss Anthony this season, and I really hurt that he can’t play this season,” Sensor said. “He’s a tremendous leader, and the good news is we can still lean on him for that.”

There are a couple of newcomers to the program that have Sensor excited.

Junior Drew Sleva is a transfer from Montour and freshman Jayden Davis has opened up a lot of eyes even before his varsity career has started.

“I think you’ll hear a lot about him this year,” Sensor said. “He will not play like a freshman. Kid is very skilled and can really do it all. I’m excited to watch him grow as a point guard and leader.”

Like most coaches, another thing that has Sensor and his staff ready to tip off the season is the challenge of putting the right pieces in the right places and watching the puzzle come together.

“It’s a new challenge,” he said. “Every year, every team is unique. As a coach, you have to find the best way to coach your team. Some teams need you to be really tough, some need you to be really positive, and some need both. I’m excited to see how that plays out. I also can’t wait to coach the guys as individuals and watch them grow and get better. That is probably what is most fun: watching and helping guys learn and just get better throughout the year.”

Section 2 produced the two finalists in Class 5A a year ago and will once again be a tough challenge with defending champion New Castle leading the way.

While the Colts and ‘Canes tied for first place, only one game separated Trinity, South Fayette and West Allegheny for places three through five.

“I think we will have a tough and competitive section,” Sensor said. “New Castle won the WPIAL and return most of their guys. They are physical, athletic and skilled. I think South Fayette and West Allegheny will be better.

“It’s really too hard for me to predict where we will be. There are so many unknowns with how we respond to adversity and how much we buy in to getting better every single day. If we develop some leaders, embrace adversity and continue to improve every day, I think come February, we can be playing some really good basketball.”

Tags: Chartiers Valley