Chartiers Valley boys tennis team scratches out playoff spot

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 2:30 PM

For the second straight spring, the Chartiers Valley boys tennis team finished fourth in rugged Section 4-3A.

“We had a pretty good season,” Colts coach Bobby Mack said. “We are in a tough section, and for us to make it in the playoffs is great.”

The Colts lost to North Allegheny, 5-0, in the first round of the WPIAL team playoffs.

The WPIAL championship banners hanging at some of the section competitions is impressive.

Mt. Lebanon has won 18 WPIAL boys team tennis titles and was a semifinalist this season. Upper St. Clair has 15 championships, and Peters Township has one.

“Qualifying for the playoffs is important for the program so the students see that we are competitive,” Mack said.

“We have made some positive steps, and the boys are willing to work in the offseason to get better.”

One of the highlights for Chartiers Valley this spring was a section victory over another tough rival. The Colts’ win over Bethel Park turned out to be the difference between fourth place and a playoff spot and fifth place and missing the postseason.

“Beating Bethel Park was a highlight,” Mack said. “They are usually a challenge for us, and beating them was a great feeling. This got us into the playoffs.”

While Chartiers Valley did not have any players qualify for the WPIAL singles championships, it did have a dynamic duo make the Class 3A doubles postseason tournament.

“Ethan Estatico and Derek Ferrer are two great tennis players,” Mack said. “These boys are great to have on the team to inspire the others to get better. During practice, they did a great job with helping everyone get better.

The two seniors will be hard to replace.

“They will be missed,” Mack said.

While Estatico and Ferrer stood out this spring, they weren’t the only bright spots for the Colts. Among the players Mack mentioned were Ajay Ohmnathan, Derek Armfield, Brendan Hallisey, Liam Pederson and Brandon Gallo.

As the offseason begins, a big change is on the horizon as the team will move from Class 3A to 2A.

“This will put us in a greater position to be at the top of our section,” Mack said.

