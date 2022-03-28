Chartiers Valley football coach Dan Knause resigns after 5 seasons for job elsewhere

Monday, March 28, 2022 | 5:31 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley football coach Dan Knause walks the sideline during a game against Montour on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Chartiers Valley.

Chartiers Valley football coach Dan Knause is a candidate for an job elsewhere, so he resigned Monday after five seasons with the Colts.

“I wanted to be fair to the kids,” Knause said. “I didn’t want them to hear from second or third sources. I wanted to do right by them and give CV as much time as possible.”

Knause didn’t reveal his future plans but said he anticipates school board approval for his new job next week.

The Colts went 18-30 in his five seasons but had a breakthrough year in 2020. The team went 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Parkway Conference and reached the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

The playoff appearance was the CV’s first since 2015 and only the second in the past decade. The team went 4-6 overall last fall but missed the playoffs.

“I’m super proud of the kids for buying in and making Chartiers Valley football a competitive product,” Knause said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what we built and that’s a credit to the kids.”

Knause is a 1996 graduate of Chartiers Valley, and said leaving his alma mater was a tough decision. His previous WPIAL experience included four years as Cornell’s coach.

“Today was one of the sadder days in my professional life,” said Knause, who met with his CV players Monday morning. “You become like a family. It’s very emotional. A lot of hugs. A lot of tears. … But I have peace knowing we left this program in a good place for success.”

Chartiers Valley has already advertised the job opening. Knause said a couple of his assistants might apply.

“Selfishly, I hope they get it,” Knause said, “because I’m proud of the culture we built.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

