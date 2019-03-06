Chartiers Valley freshman Aislin Malcolm draws basketball offer from Pitt

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 2:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm pulls down a rebound next to Thomas Jefferson’s Molly Wagner during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

Chartiers Valley freshman Aislin Malcolm scored 18 points Saturday at Petersen Events Center when her Colts won the WPIAL Class 5A girls basketball title.

Three days later, Pitt offered to make “The Pete” her future home court.

The 5-foot-10 guard announced a scholarship offer Tuesday from Pitt, the latest Division 1 program to recruit Chartiers Valley’s young star. Kent State offered Feb. 24.

Malcolm made four 3-pointers in Chartiers Valley’s 64-48 championship victory over Thomas Jefferson. Her 18 points tied Megan McConnell for the team high.

Beyond excited to receive an offer from Pitt @Pitt_WBB pic.twitter.com/cbq9dnwrRj — Aislin Malcolm (@AislinMalcolm) March 6, 2019

Grateful to receive an offer from Kent State @KentStateWbb pic.twitter.com/P9gXzVulmh — Aislin Malcolm (@AislinMalcolm) February 25, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

