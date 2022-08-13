Chartiers Valley hopes to be a Payne for Parkway Conference foes

Saturday, August 13, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Payne Jr. scores during practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Collier. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley head coach Aaron Fitzpatrick works with his team on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Collier. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley quarterback Gavin Owens throws a pass during practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Collier. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Jackson Kulbago works out on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Collier. Previous Next

When he was hired in April to replace Dan Knause as head coach of the Chartiers Valley football program, one of the first thoughts Aaron Fitzpatrick had was, ‘It’s go time.’

‘Go time’ is just around the corner now as the first-year head coach prepares his Colts for a challenging 2022 season.

Fitzpatrick is no stranger to the program, having served as an assistant since 2013 and head coach of the JV team in recent years.

He knows the team and knows what it needs to do after losing a win-and-in game against Montour in the regular season finale that kept Chartiers Valley home for the postseason.

“Last season was tough,” Fitzpatrick said. “Losing our starting QB (Anthony Mackey) halfway through the season was gut wrenching. We had high expectations to build off of the previous year, but things didn’t turn out the way we had wanted. A few close games were the difference from extending the season.”

Chartiers Valley returns nine starters between offense and defense. Fitzpatrick is very comfortable with the team’s leadership in this transition season.

“I’m excited about the returning starters and senior class this year,” he said. “They have taken a lot of young athletes under their wing and are holding players to not only the coach’s expectations, but the team’s expectations. Leadership is developing, practices are lively and focused, and most importantly, the buy-in is tremendous.”

One of the things Chartiers Valley has to buy into is playing better defense. The Colts yielded the most points in the Parkway Conference last fall. Fitzpatrick’s answer to the problem is simple and to the point.

“Stop the big play and play sound football,” he said.

One of the top players in the district returns in 6-foot-1, 173-pound senior wide receiver and cornerback Lamont Payne Jr.

The Penn State recruit was a first team all-state defensive back as a junior and has twice been named to the Trib HSSN Preseason All-Star team.

“He brings experience, explosiveness and versatility to the team,” Fitzpatrick said.

Last season, Payne caught 31 passes for 395 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 22 tackles, 18 of them solo, and two interceptions.

Payne believes the defense will improve and be more dynamic.

“I’m definitely optimistic about our defense and excited to see how we defend the run by being more physical,” he said.

Senior Gavin Owen will be back at quarterback and safety. He took over last season at QB after Mackey was hurt and threw for 472 yards and five touchdowns.

Seniors Tony Vanzin and Jake Thompson will anchor the offensive line.

“Their determination and great work ethic this summer is what every coach looks for,” Fitzpatrick said.

Senior lineman Tayvon Sherrell and junior linebacker Tyler Glover will be back on the defensive side of the ball for the Colts.

“They have both been destructive in the past and have been working on their craft, getting faster and stronger,” Fitzpatrick said.

They will need to be destructive in the always strong Class 4A Parkway Conference. In addition to familiar conference foes Blackhawk, Montour, New Castle and defending district and state champion Aliquippa, Ambridge, West Allegheny and defending WPIAL and PIAA 3A champion Central Valley are new members of the bigger and stronger conference.

“I’m looking forward to going against many good programs like Central Valley, the Quips and other programs that deserve our respect,” Payne said. “We have a tough conference, but I’m looking forward to the season.”

Fitzpatrick readily agrees.

“The Parkway has some of, if not the best competition in 4A,” he said. “This is the type of conference you want to be in.”

Chartiers Valley

Coach: Aaron Fitzpatrick

2021 record: 4-6, 1-4 in Class 4A Parkway Conference

All-time record: 244-353-5

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at South Fayette, 7

9.2 at Trinity, 7

9.9 Highlands, 7

9.16 at Central Valley*, 7

9.23 Blackhawk*, 7

9.30 at West Allegheny*, 7

10.7 at New Castle*, 7

10.14 Montour*, 7

10.21 Aliquippa*, 7

10.28 at Ambridge*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Anthony Mackey*

69-125, 899 yards, 11 TDs

Rushing: Mackey*

95-610, 8 TDs

Receiving: Abraham Ibrahim*

49-892, 10 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Aaron Fitzpatrick begins his first season as head coach at Chartiers Valley after nine years as a Colts assistant. He was hired after Dan Knause left to take the head coaching job at Trinity.

• The Colts just missed a second straight trip to the district playoffs last season when they lost in a Week 9 battle for the fourth and final playoff spot to Montour, 34-27. It was the team’s fourth straight loss after losing quarterback Anthony Mackey. His replacement, Gavin Owens, threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns before he also was injured.

• Chartiers Valley has an all-time WPIAL football playoff record of 2-13. The wins came in 2007 over Franklin Regional, 28-21, in a Class AAA first-round game, and in a 2005 Class AAA opening-round game against Hopewell, 45-13. The Colts’ first playoff appearance was 41 years ago when they lost to North Hills, 13-10, in a Class AAAA first-round game.

• This is the 62nd season of Chartiers Valley football, including preceding schools in the district.