Chartiers Valley scores 27 points in PIAA championship loss to Cardinal O’Hara

By:

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 7:30 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page (left) hugs Aislin Malcolm next to Helene Cowan in the final moments of the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Cardinal O’Hara on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page is pressured by Cardinal O’Hara’s Maggie Doogan during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm drives past Cardinal O’Hara’s Maggie Doogan during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page works against Cardinal O’Hara’s Maggie Doogan during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page accepts the runner-up trophy with her teammates after the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Cardinal O’Hara on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Cardinal O’Hara’s Maggie Doogan blocks a shot by Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page scores over Cardinal O’Hara’s Maggie Doogan during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley head coach Tim McConnell instructs his team next to Aislin Malcolm during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Cardinal O’Hara on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm works against Cardinal O’Hara’s Sydni Scott during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Hallie Cowan battles Cardinal O’Hara’s Sydni Scott (5) and Julia Stellabotte for a loose ball during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page reacts after fouling out of the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Cardinal O’Hara on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley head coach Tim McConnell hugs Perri Page as she leaves the court after fouling out of the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Cardinal O’Hara on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Giant Center in Hershey. Previous Next

HERSHEY — On film, Cardinal O’Hara looked big, strong and physical to Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell, so his Colts weren’t surprised by what they ran into at Giant Center.

Yet, nobody saw this coming.

Chartiers Valley tied for the fifth-fewest points scored in a PIAA girls basketball championship Saturday night. The Colts made only eight shots from the field in a 51-27 loss to the Philadelphia Catholic League team in the Class 5A final.

O’Hara’s defense made Chartiers Valley uncomfortable from the start.

“We knew that they were strong and big but they came with another level tonight,” McConnell said. “I watched a lot of film on them, and they played tremendous. They took us out of everything we tried to get.

“I thought their physicality was the difference,” he added. “They were way more physical than we were.”

Chartiers Valley (25-4) was trying to win its second state title in three years. McConnell starts five juniors, so they all could be here in Hershey again next winter trying for another title, but that didn’t entirely ease their heartache.

The Colts shot 8 for 42 from the field — making only 19% of their attempts — and 2 for 16 from beyond the arc. They endured quarters of seven, four, nine and seven points, stunning for an offense that averages nearly 65 points and reached 100 last month.

“I planned on celebrating at the hotel with them on a state championship,” McConnell said. “But I told them we’re going to go and celebrate a great season.”

The Colts earlier this season set the state record for consecutive wins at 64, and celebrated their third WPIAL title in a row.

And with no seniors on the roster, the team’s championship window didn’t close.

“We all know we’re all juniors,” Malcolm said. “We know we’ll be back. We’re hungrier than ever now.”

O’Hara capitalized on CV’s early struggles, sprinted to a 10-0 lead and led by 19 points before halftime.

Perri Page led Chartiers Valley with team-highs of 10 points and nine rebounds, but fouled out with more than 3 minutes left. Malcolm added seven points on 2 for 14 shooting.

“They punched us,” Malcolm said. “We weren’t ready for it. It was a tough thing to come back from.”

Malcolm had averaged 17 points, and Page averaged 15. Hallie Cowan, a 12-point scorer, was held to four points on 1 for 12 shooting.

“I don’t think we shot well but their defense and their physicality really pushed us away from the basket,” McConnell said. “We tried driving, and they really messed with us away from the hoop.”

The title was the first for O’Hara (15-4), which was making its third appearance in the state finals.

Sydni Scott led O’Hara with 19 points, Maggie Doogan scored 13 and Siobhan Boylan had 10. The Lions shot 37% from the field (14 for 38) and 44% from 3-point range (7 for 16).

Doogan, a 6-foot-2 forward, surprised with a pair of 3s in the first half. Scott finished with four 3s.

“We watched film on them a lot,” Malcolm said. “We scouted for (Amaris Baker) being their best shooter and their only shooter. We came out here and everybody’s hitting shots.”

Baker went 1 for 8 shooting and scored six points.

O’Hara led 17-7 after one quarter, 28-11 at half and 38-20 after three. The disruptive defense O’Hara used against Chartiers Valley was something the coaches added just this week.

“We decided to switch every screen and we took chances on it,” O’Hara coach Chrissie Doogan said. “We knew that Page could jump out of the building, but I felt comfortable with our guard switching on to her and just fronting her.”

The team first practiced it two days ago, Doogan said, believing her forwards were athletic enough to run with Chartiers Valley’s guards.

“It brought energy,” Doogan said. “I feel like switching everything made them talk a little bit more. I don’t think Chartiers Valley has seen anything like that all year.”

The team’s physical style comes from its roots in the Philadelphia Catholic League, Doogan said. O’Hara lost the PCL championship to Archbishop Wood, which won the PIAA 4A title Saturday. McConnell wondered whether the officials’ willingness to let some fouls go uncalled benefited O’Hara’s approach.

“I thought they maybe let them get away with a little bit more hand-checking that we’re used to,” McConnell said. “It pushed us away from the basket a lot more than we wanted to. That’s not the reason (we lost), but if we get a couple of calls early, it makes them play a little bit different.”

Malcolm agreed.

“During the season they always talk about (not) putting two hands on, and they call it every time,” Malcolm said. “This game, they did get away with a lot.”

Only four girls teams in PIAA history have scored fewer points in a state final since the championships started in 1973. Bishop Hoban scored 22 in 1994, and Sharpsville had 25 in 1981, Lourdes Regional had 26 in 1993 and Trinity had 26 in 2017.

“I’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” McConnell said. “We knew they were a good team. You don’t make it to the state championship if you’re not a good team. They made us look like we’re not a good team, and I think we’re a good team.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Chartiers Valley