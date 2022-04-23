Chartiers Valley’s comeback Colts in thick of tough section baseball race

Saturday, April 23, 2022

The early part of the 2022 Chartiers Valley baseball schedule has played out like a day at a great amusement park. An occasional bump in the road, but one thrill ride after another that leaves you on top of the world and wanting more as you leave the park.

The Colts came out of the gates running hard and are in the mix for a playoff berth in the tough Section 3-5A.

“We struggled with our approach early in the season,” Chartiers Valley coach Curt Cairns said. “We took a tough loss on a Saturday at West Mifflin. We came in on a Sunday and hit for two and a half hours with a singular approach to prepare for game one against Shaler. The next day we executed and found a way to get a win against a real good team. That win gave us confidence that we could handle big arms in our section.”

A split with one of the three tri-champs in the section last year gave Chartiers Valley some momentum heading into a series with 2018 champion North Hills.

However, when their section games were postponed on Monday and Tuesday due to weather, the weekly section series for the Colts became a one-day doubleheader against the Indians.

“The kids were excited to get back out on the field in any capacity possible,” Cairns said. “They were fired up to play one and even more fired up to play two.”

In the first game, trailing 1-0, the Colts tied the game with a run in the fourth inning, and then won it on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth.

“Andrew Evans was the difference maker in Game 1,” Cairns said. “He went 7 2/3 innings and allowed three hits. Brendan Cruz walking it off with a two-out double was pretty impressive too.”

The second game was just as tight. Chartiers Valley used the same script in falling behind early, rallying and winning the game on its final at bat.

The “host” Indians scored two runs in the first and added another in the fourth before the Colts came back with three runs in the fifth inning to tie the game, then scored in the seventh to secure the sweep, 4-3.

“Our approach at the plate had been spotty all day,” Cairns said. “We finally were able to string together some opposite field hits and a couple stolen bases.”

Kacey Threats’ sacrifice fly in the seventh chased home the game-winning run. Threats was 2 for 2 with two RBIs in Game 2 for Chartiers Valley.

“(Threats) had some fantastic at-bats in that second game,” Cairns said.

In 15 innings against North Hills, Chartiers Valley pitching allowed only four runs, a big reason why they escaped with two victories.

“Our pitching has been solid so far,” Cairns said. “They were fantastic on Wednesday. Evans, Ashton Bogdon, Ryan Bioni, and Cruz were around the zone all day. They kept guys off balance and were complementary in their change of pace.”

Through the early part of the season, Cairns has leaned on many different players, something he will continue to do as they season heads into May.

“This year has been a team effort,” he said. “I know that sounds cliché, but we have used every single guy in the dugout in our wins this year. These guys are grinders.”

Some of the other players who have contributed to the Colts’ diamond success this season include shortstop Owen Taylor, first baseman AJ Scalise, second baseman Layne Lesko and third baseman Zander Fasulkey. Kyle Witte, Charlie Caputo and Justin Ferrari have all hit well and anchored the outfield.

Mike Giammatteo has been a great complement to Threats behind the plate while Ashton Bogdon, Ryan Bioni and Joey Vanzin have been solid on the mound with Tyler Zallenick at designated hitter while returning from an injury.

The Colts know the second half of section play won’t be easy as they try to earn a spot in the WPIAL playoffs for a second straight year.

“This section is as tough as I have seen,” Cairns said. “The quality of arms is unlike anything I have seen in any section we have ever been in. That makes every game a tight one. We have to continue to grow as a pitching staff and we have to execute when we get shots. So far, we have done that.”

Tags: Chartiers Valley