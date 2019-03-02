Chartiers Valley’s McConnells combine for another WPIAL basketball title — this time girls

By: Jerin Steele

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 4:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell celebrates with her dad, coach Tim McConnell, after defeating Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer to end the first half of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley players watch the clock, as time expires in WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Chartiers Valley girls basketball team celebrates with WPIAL Class 5A championship trophy after defeating Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm pulls down a rebound next to Thomas Jefferson’s Molly Wagner during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell shoots a three-pointer to end the first half of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm battles Thomas Jefferson’s Shaylor Williams for a rebound during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Gabby Legister scores over Thomas Jefferson’s Dalaney Ranallo during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Megan McConnell celebrates after hitting a three-pointer to end the first half of the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Thomas Jefferson Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Gabby Legister scores over Thomas Jefferson’s Dalaney Ranallo during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Chartiers Valley completed its undefeated WPIAL season in dominant fashion and earned its second girls basketball title in three years.

The top-seeded Colts rolled to a 64-48 victory over Thomas Jefferson in the Class 5A championship Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Colts coach Tim McConnell added his first WPIAL girls title in his first season as coach to go along with his six boys titles.

He’s the only coach known to have won both WPIAL boys and girls basketball titles.

McConnell won his third title coaching one of his children (Megan) after winning boys titles with T.J. and Matty.

The Colts (25-0) led by as many as 27 in the second half and had four players in double figures. Megan McConnell and Aislin Malcolm had 18 points apiece, Gabby Legister scored 14 and Mackenzie Wagner scored 10.

Thomas Jefferson (19-7) had won its first three playoff games by double-digits, but fell to the Colts for the third time this season. Jenna Clark led the Jaguars with 19 points and Alyssa DeAngelo scored 17.

Chartiers Valley led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and broke the game open with a 15-0 run in a span of three minutes in the second.

Malcolm started the run with a 3-pointer. Alexandra Ferella followed with a steal and a layup. Legister scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions, the second coming on a rebound. Megan McConnell and Malcolm finished the run by nailing 3-pointers 40 seconds apart, which gave the Colts a 27-10 advantage.

McConnell added another 3-pointer from the left side just before the halftime buzzer to give the Colts a 30-15 lead heading into the locker room.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Thomas Jefferson