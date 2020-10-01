Chick’s Picks are sure to start a Week 4 WPIAL football debate
Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 4:39 PM
This week, western Pennsylvania was home to a high-profile debate of its own – and it had nothing to do with politics. The 22nd Annual WPIAL Prognosticators Great Debate took place, with nothing more than bragging rights on the line.
The Boss served his usual role as moderator. The debate field was headlined by Chick’s Picks and The Birdie, along with a slew of other prognosticating hopefuls.
The debate field navigated The Boss’s topics rather unscathed. Until, that is, The Boss brought up the hot button topic of the use of extraneous devices to assist in predictions. The Boss pushed for our thoughts on whether or not these devices were ethical in WPIAL pigskin prognosticating. Chick’s Picks knew this was The Boss’s not-so-subtle way of calling her out on her use of her trusty crystal ball, as none of her rival prognosticators utilized such a tool.
Chick’s Picks kept her cool though, explaining to the audience that, after several decades of prognosticating, her crystal ball had simply become an iconic accessory. She compared her crystal ball to other celebrities’ quintessential carry-ons, such as Michael Jackson’s glove, Mr. T’s gold chains and Marilyn Monroe’s fur shawl.
The audience roared in response to Chick’s Picks’ explanation, further validating her use of the crystal ball in this advanced phase of her career. Chick’s Picks used the opportunity to declare victory, propping the crystal ball up overhead as though she had just won a national championship, as she exited the stage on a high note.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 43-16 (73%) record, bringing her season total to 122-47 (72%). Here are this week’s big games:
CLASS 6A
No. 2 Central Catholic Vikings (2-1) at No. 3 Seneca Valley Raiders (2-0)
The Raiders play host to the Vikings in a Class 6A showdown Friday night. Seneca Valley picked up its second win of the season last week, rolling over Norwin, 35-3. Central Catholic looks to rebound after falling to North Allegheny, 35-21. … The Raiders have found success on both sides of the ball. Dustin Horn has thrown for 317 yards and four touchdowns, while Ethan West has racked up 329 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Veteran back Eddy Tillman continues to lead the Vikings, rushing for 430 yards and three scores on the year. Seneca Valley has flexed its muscles on defense as well, allowing only three points in two games. … When these two met last season, the Vikings edged the Raiders, 10-7. Chick’s Picks predicts that this year’s edition will be a narrow win once again, as the Vikings get back on track in the win column. … Central Catholic over Seneca Valley
CLASS 5A
No. 5 Upper St. Clair Panthers (2-1) at No. 3 Peters Township Indians (2-0)
Allegheny Six Conference action heats up as Upper St. Clair takes on Peters Township on Thursday night. Last week, the Panthers rolled over Latrobe, 52-44, while the Indians knocked off South Fayette, 17-3. … Peters found itself sidelined the first two weeks of the season, but has since gone 2-0, outscoring opponents, 41-24. Upper St. Clair has been led by versatile quarterback Ethan Dahlem, who has thrown for 502 yards and rushed for another 183 yards. … When these two met last season, the Indians escaped with a narrow 29-21 win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Panthers seek revenge – and get it – this time around. … Upper St. Clair over Peters Township
CLASS 4A
Blackhawk Cougars (2-1) at No. 3 Chartiers Valley Colts (3-0)
The Colts look to remain perfect when they welcome the Cougars in a Parkway Conference battle Friday night. Chartiers Valley is coming off of a 39-19 rout of Hopewell last week, while Blackhawk rolled over Ambridge, 38-7. … Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Mackey heads the Colts’ offense, passing for 319 yards and rushing for a team-best 288 yards. The Cougars are confident in their passing game as well behind Carson Davidson’s 336 yards. Chartiers Valley is averaging 27.3 points per game, while allowing only 11. Blackhawk has narrowly outscored its first three opponents 22-21 per game. … Chick’s Picks predicts that the Colts will even out the Cougars’ record in this one. …Chartiers Valley over Blackhawk
CLASS 3A
No. 3 Elizabeth Forward Warriors (2-0) at No. 4 South Park Eagles (3-0)
South Park plays host to Elizabeth Forward in an Interstate Conference showdown between top five teams. Last week, the Eagles rolled over Brownsville, 41-6, while the Warriors routed Beth-Center, 42-6. … South Park quarterback Harper Conroy has passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Conroy’s favorite target, Nathan May, has a team-best 136 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Elizabeth Forward’s offense has been powered by DaVontay Brownfield, who has found paydirt five times. The Warriors’ defense has allowed only six points in two games. … Chick’s Picks predicts that the stingy defense wins out in this one. … Elizabeth Forward over South Park
CLASS 2A
No. 5 New Brighton Lions (3-0) at No. 1 Beaver Falls Tigers (3-0)
The top-ranked Tigers take on the Lions in a Midwestern conference battle of undefeateds Friday night. Beaver Falls knocked off Ellwood City last week, 54-26, while New Brighton topped Mohawk, 27-14. The Tigers and the Lions are the only two undefeated teams remaining in the Midwestern Conference. … Beaver Falls features one of the top rushers in the WPIAL in Josh Hough, who has racked up 575 yards and eight scores. Hough is complimented by Shileak Livingston’s 358 rushing yards and six touchdowns. New Brighton is led by Nya Greene, who has rushed for 315 yards and six touchdowns. The Tigers are averaging 43.3 points per game – more than double that of the Lions. … Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers will reserve their spot at the top for another week. … Beaver Falls over New Brighton
CLASS A
No. 4 Our Lady of Sacred Heart Chargers (3-0) at No. 5 Rochester Rams (3-0)
The Big Seven Conference brings a battle between perfect-record powerhouses Friday night. OLSH held off Fort Cherry last week, 35-13, while Rochester ran over Burgettstown, 29-7. … Nehemiah Azeem heads the Chargers offense, passing for 492 yards and three touchdowns. Azeem’s favorite target, Jaymar Pearson, has a team-high 201 receiving yards in addition to 278 rushing yards. Pearson has found paydirt 10 times already this season. The Rams have relied on the ground attack in their three wins. Denny Robinson and Rashawn Reid have combined for 713 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. … Both teams are averaging around 40 points per game, while allowing less than two touchdowns. When these two met last season, the Chargers cruised to a 42-12 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that revenge is on the plate for the Rams in this upset special. … Rochester over OLSH
Here’s a look at the rest of the Week 3 slate:
WPIAL CLASS 6A
Baldwin over Norwin
Canon-McMillan over Hempfield
North Allegheny over Mt. Lebanon
WPIAL CLASS 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
West Allegheny over Bethel Park
Moon over South Fayette
Big East Conference
Franklin Regional over Connellsville
Woodland Hills over Penn-Trafford
Northeast Conference
Fox Chapel over Shaler
North Hills over Kiski Area
Pine-Richland over Penn Hills
WPIAL CLASS 4A
Big Eight Conference
Belle Vernon over Laurel Highlands
McKeesport over Ringgold
West Mifflin over Trinity
Greater Allegheny Conference
Hampton over Greensburg Salem
Plum over Highlands
Indiana over Knoch
Mars over Armstrong
Parkway Conference
Aliquippa over Beaver
Montour over New Castle
WPIAL CLASS 3A
Allegheny Seven Conference
North Catholic over Burrell
East Allegheny over Deer Lakes
Interstate Conference
South Allegheny over Brownsville
Mount Pleasant over Yough
Northwestern Six Conference
Keystone Oaks over Avonworth
Central Valley over Quaker Valley
Hopewell over Ambridge
Nonconference
Southmoreland over Derry
WPIAL CLASS 2A
Allegheny Conference
Serra Catholic over Shady Side Academy
Steel Valley over Ligonier Valley
Century Conference
Washington over Beth-Center
Chartiers-Houston over Charleroi
Frazier over Waynesburg
Midwestern Conference
Neshannock over Ellwood City
Mohawk over Riverside
Laurel over Freedom
Three Rivers Conference
Brentwood over Carlynton
Sto-Rox over South Side
Western Beaver over Seton-LaSalle
Nonconference
McGuffey over Linsly School (WV)
WPIAL CLASS A
Big Seven Conference
Shenango over Burgettstown
Fort Cherry over Northgate
Union over Cornell
Eastern Conference
Jeannette over Leechburg
Imani Christian over Riverview
Springdale over Greensburg Central Catholic
Tri-County South Conference
Bentworth over Jefferson-Morgan
California over Avella
Monessen over Mapletown
Carmichaels
CITY LEAGUE
Perry over University Prep
Westinghouse over Allderdice
INDEPENDENT
Weirton Madonna (WV) over Carrick
University (WV) over Albert Gallatin
Erie Cathedral Prep over Butler
Thomas Jefferson over Uniontown
