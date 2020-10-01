Chick’s Picks are sure to start a Week 4 WPIAL football debate

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 4:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman looks for running room during the third quarter against North Allegheny on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.

This week, western Pennsylvania was home to a high-profile debate of its own – and it had nothing to do with politics. The 22nd Annual WPIAL Prognosticators Great Debate took place, with nothing more than bragging rights on the line.

The Boss served his usual role as moderator. The debate field was headlined by Chick’s Picks and The Birdie, along with a slew of other prognosticating hopefuls.

The debate field navigated The Boss’s topics rather unscathed. Until, that is, The Boss brought up the hot button topic of the use of extraneous devices to assist in predictions. The Boss pushed for our thoughts on whether or not these devices were ethical in WPIAL pigskin prognosticating. Chick’s Picks knew this was The Boss’s not-so-subtle way of calling her out on her use of her trusty crystal ball, as none of her rival prognosticators utilized such a tool.

Chick’s Picks kept her cool though, explaining to the audience that, after several decades of prognosticating, her crystal ball had simply become an iconic accessory. She compared her crystal ball to other celebrities’ quintessential carry-ons, such as Michael Jackson’s glove, Mr. T’s gold chains and Marilyn Monroe’s fur shawl.

The audience roared in response to Chick’s Picks’ explanation, further validating her use of the crystal ball in this advanced phase of her career. Chick’s Picks used the opportunity to declare victory, propping the crystal ball up overhead as though she had just won a national championship, as she exited the stage on a high note.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 43-16 (73%) record, bringing her season total to 122-47 (72%). Here are this week’s big games:

CLASS 6A

No. 2 Central Catholic Vikings (2-1) at No. 3 Seneca Valley Raiders (2-0)

The Raiders play host to the Vikings in a Class 6A showdown Friday night. Seneca Valley picked up its second win of the season last week, rolling over Norwin, 35-3. Central Catholic looks to rebound after falling to North Allegheny, 35-21. … The Raiders have found success on both sides of the ball. Dustin Horn has thrown for 317 yards and four touchdowns, while Ethan West has racked up 329 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Veteran back Eddy Tillman continues to lead the Vikings, rushing for 430 yards and three scores on the year. Seneca Valley has flexed its muscles on defense as well, allowing only three points in two games. … When these two met last season, the Vikings edged the Raiders, 10-7. Chick’s Picks predicts that this year’s edition will be a narrow win once again, as the Vikings get back on track in the win column. … Central Catholic over Seneca Valley

CLASS 5A

No. 5 Upper St. Clair Panthers (2-1) at No. 3 Peters Township Indians (2-0)

Allegheny Six Conference action heats up as Upper St. Clair takes on Peters Township on Thursday night. Last week, the Panthers rolled over Latrobe, 52-44, while the Indians knocked off South Fayette, 17-3. … Peters found itself sidelined the first two weeks of the season, but has since gone 2-0, outscoring opponents, 41-24. Upper St. Clair has been led by versatile quarterback Ethan Dahlem, who has thrown for 502 yards and rushed for another 183 yards. … When these two met last season, the Indians escaped with a narrow 29-21 win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Panthers seek revenge – and get it – this time around. … Upper St. Clair over Peters Township

CLASS 4A

Blackhawk Cougars (2-1) at No. 3 Chartiers Valley Colts (3-0)

The Colts look to remain perfect when they welcome the Cougars in a Parkway Conference battle Friday night. Chartiers Valley is coming off of a 39-19 rout of Hopewell last week, while Blackhawk rolled over Ambridge, 38-7. … Dual-threat quarterback Anthony Mackey heads the Colts’ offense, passing for 319 yards and rushing for a team-best 288 yards. The Cougars are confident in their passing game as well behind Carson Davidson’s 336 yards. Chartiers Valley is averaging 27.3 points per game, while allowing only 11. Blackhawk has narrowly outscored its first three opponents 22-21 per game. … Chick’s Picks predicts that the Colts will even out the Cougars’ record in this one. …Chartiers Valley over Blackhawk

CLASS 3A

No. 3 Elizabeth Forward Warriors (2-0) at No. 4 South Park Eagles (3-0)

South Park plays host to Elizabeth Forward in an Interstate Conference showdown between top five teams. Last week, the Eagles rolled over Brownsville, 41-6, while the Warriors routed Beth-Center, 42-6. … South Park quarterback Harper Conroy has passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Conroy’s favorite target, Nathan May, has a team-best 136 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Elizabeth Forward’s offense has been powered by DaVontay Brownfield, who has found paydirt five times. The Warriors’ defense has allowed only six points in two games. … Chick’s Picks predicts that the stingy defense wins out in this one. … Elizabeth Forward over South Park

CLASS 2A

No. 5 New Brighton Lions (3-0) at No. 1 Beaver Falls Tigers (3-0)

The top-ranked Tigers take on the Lions in a Midwestern conference battle of undefeateds Friday night. Beaver Falls knocked off Ellwood City last week, 54-26, while New Brighton topped Mohawk, 27-14. The Tigers and the Lions are the only two undefeated teams remaining in the Midwestern Conference. … Beaver Falls features one of the top rushers in the WPIAL in Josh Hough, who has racked up 575 yards and eight scores. Hough is complimented by Shileak Livingston’s 358 rushing yards and six touchdowns. New Brighton is led by Nya Greene, who has rushed for 315 yards and six touchdowns. The Tigers are averaging 43.3 points per game – more than double that of the Lions. … Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers will reserve their spot at the top for another week. … Beaver Falls over New Brighton

CLASS A

No. 4 Our Lady of Sacred Heart Chargers (3-0) at No. 5 Rochester Rams (3-0)

The Big Seven Conference brings a battle between perfect-record powerhouses Friday night. OLSH held off Fort Cherry last week, 35-13, while Rochester ran over Burgettstown, 29-7. … Nehemiah Azeem heads the Chargers offense, passing for 492 yards and three touchdowns. Azeem’s favorite target, Jaymar Pearson, has a team-high 201 receiving yards in addition to 278 rushing yards. Pearson has found paydirt 10 times already this season. The Rams have relied on the ground attack in their three wins. Denny Robinson and Rashawn Reid have combined for 713 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. … Both teams are averaging around 40 points per game, while allowing less than two touchdowns. When these two met last season, the Chargers cruised to a 42-12 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that revenge is on the plate for the Rams in this upset special. … Rochester over OLSH

Here’s a look at the rest of the Week 3 slate:

WPIAL CLASS 6A

Baldwin over Norwin

Canon-McMillan over Hempfield

North Allegheny over Mt. Lebanon

WPIAL CLASS 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

West Allegheny over Bethel Park

Moon over South Fayette

Big East Conference

Franklin Regional over Connellsville

Woodland Hills over Penn-Trafford

Northeast Conference

Fox Chapel over Shaler

North Hills over Kiski Area

Pine-Richland over Penn Hills

WPIAL CLASS 4A

Big Eight Conference

Belle Vernon over Laurel Highlands

McKeesport over Ringgold

West Mifflin over Trinity

Greater Allegheny Conference

Hampton over Greensburg Salem

Plum over Highlands

Indiana over Knoch

Mars over Armstrong

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa over Beaver

Montour over New Castle

WPIAL CLASS 3A

Allegheny Seven Conference

North Catholic over Burrell

East Allegheny over Deer Lakes

Interstate Conference

South Allegheny over Brownsville

Mount Pleasant over Yough

Northwestern Six Conference

Keystone Oaks over Avonworth

Central Valley over Quaker Valley

Hopewell over Ambridge

Nonconference

Southmoreland over Derry

WPIAL CLASS 2A

Allegheny Conference

Serra Catholic over Shady Side Academy

Steel Valley over Ligonier Valley

Century Conference

Washington over Beth-Center

Chartiers-Houston over Charleroi

Frazier over Waynesburg

Midwestern Conference

Neshannock over Ellwood City

Mohawk over Riverside

Laurel over Freedom

Three Rivers Conference

Brentwood over Carlynton

Sto-Rox over South Side

Western Beaver over Seton-LaSalle

Nonconference

McGuffey over Linsly School (WV)

WPIAL CLASS A

Big Seven Conference

Shenango over Burgettstown

Fort Cherry over Northgate

Union over Cornell

Eastern Conference

Jeannette over Leechburg

Imani Christian over Riverview

Springdale over Greensburg Central Catholic

Tri-County South Conference

Bentworth over Jefferson-Morgan

California over Avella

Monessen over Mapletown

Carmichaels

CITY LEAGUE

Perry over University Prep

Westinghouse over Allderdice

INDEPENDENT

Weirton Madonna (WV) over Carrick

University (WV) over Albert Gallatin

Erie Cathedral Prep over Butler

Thomas Jefferson over Uniontown

