Chick’s Picks: Basking in fantasy football glory, prognosticator gives out winning predictions

Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 12:14 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley quarterback Dustin Horn throws during a preseason practice.

It was the week Chick’s Picks had been waiting for — the week when she faced off against The Boss in a friendly game of fantasy football. Chick’s Picks did her usual due diligence in preparation for the week, studying player potential and keeping abreast of this season’s ever-changing player statuses.

Feeling rather confident in her odds, Chick’s Picks decided to take to Twitter to taunt her opponent publicly. Moments later, The Boss replied by text message instead. “Chick’s Picks, I think you know ‘the right thing’ to do,” The Boss wrote.

Chick’s Picks got the message loud and clear. The Boss was expecting Chick’s Picks to bag her stellar starting lineup in order to give him the upper hand. Chick’s Picks pondered the hierarchy involved here and knew she should heed The Boss’s warning. This, however, would not be the first time – or the last – that Chick’s Picks did not make the wise choice.

The matchup went on as planned, with Chick’s Picks fielding her most promising squad. This resulted in a record-breaking victory for Chick’s Picks, who routed The Boss by a score of 145-75.

The Boss did not take the loss lying down though, accusing Chick’s Picks of illegally utilizing her crystal ball before setting her starting lineup. All accusations, of course, were unfounded and the victory stood. Chick’s Picks spent the remainder of the week patting herself on the back and sharing the news of her accomplishment with anyone that would listen.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 47-12 (80%) record, bringing her season total to 169-59 (74%). Here are this week’s big games:

Class 6A

No. 4 Seneca Valley (2-1, 2-1) at No. 3 Canon-McMillan (2-1, 2-1)

Seneca Valley hits the road to take on Canon-Mac in a Class 6A matchup Friday night. The Raiders look to rebound after falling to Central Catholic last week, 33-7. The Big Macs’ only loss of the season came to that same Central Catholic squad, 45-17. Canon-Mac showed up on a lot of radars after knocking off Mt. Lebanon, 24-17, the following week. Last week, the Big Macs rolled over Hempfield, 45-14. … Ryan Angott leads the rushing attack for Canon-Mac with a team-high 453 yards and five touchdowns. Seneca Valley’s versatile offense is captained by Dustin Horn, who has thrown for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan West has 328 rushing yards along with three scores. Canon-Mac is allowing 25.3 points per game – more than double that of Seneca Valley. … When these two met last season, the Raiders rolled to a 27-7 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a big time win for the Big Macs in this one. … Canon-McMillan over Seneca Valley

Class 5A

No. 4 Penn-Trafford (3-1, 2-0) at No. 2 Gateway (2-0, 1-0)

The Gators host the Warriors in a rare Sunday night battle between Big East Conference rivals. Last week, Penn-Trafford upset Woodland Hills in dominant fashion, 38-6. Gateway has not played since a Sept. 18 win over Bethel Park, 55-14. … Dual threat quarterback Ethan Carr leads the Warriors with 566 passing and 274 rushing yards. Cade Yacamelli mans the Penn-Trafford backfield, rushing for 349 yards and seven touchdowns. Gators’ quarterback Carsen Engelka was off to a great start prior to the postponements, passing for 512 yards and nine touchdowns in just two games. Division I prospect Derrick Davis racked up 278 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the two Gateway wins. … When these two met last season, Penn-Trafford handed Gateway its only conference loss of the season, 28-7. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Gators get sweet revenge this time around. … Gateway over Penn-Trafford

Class 4A

No. 3 Chartiers Valley (4-0, 2-0) at No. 2 Aliquippa (4-0, 2-0)

Two perfect records are on the line when Chartiers Valley takes on Aliquippa in a Parkway Conference showdown Friday night. The Colts are coming off of a 41-14 victory over Blackhawk last week, while the Quips routed Beaver, 51-7. … Chartiers Valley quarterback Anthony Mackey has shown his versatility this season, passing for 386 yards and rushing for a team-best 359 yards. Aliquippa is also getting it done both in the air and on the ground. Vaughn Morris has thrown for 445 yards and nine touchdowns. Vernon Reed has rushed for 548 yards and five scores. … The Quips boast the top offense in the WPIAL, posting 211 points in four games. Chartiers Valley is scoring, on average, three touchdowns less than Aliquippa per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Quips remain perfect in this one. …Aliquippa over Chartiers Valley

Class 3A

No. 4 Keystone Oaks (3-1, 2-0) at No. 1 Central Valley (4-0, 2-0)

The Golden Eagles face a tall task when they visit the top-ranked Warriors in Northwest Six Conference action Friday night. Last week, Keystone Oaks held off Avonworth, 20-13, while Central Valley blanked Quaker Valley, 50-0. … Logan Shrubb captains the Golden Eagles’ offensive attack, passing for 644 yards and rushing for a team-high 521 yards. The Warriors are versatile offensively, as well. Ameer Dudley has thrown for 309 yards and five touchdowns, while Landon Alexander has racked up 390 rushing yards and four scores. … Central Valley is averaging 49.8 points per game – 20 points per game more than Keystone Oaks. The Warriors’ defense has allowed only 29 points in four games. When these two met last season, Central Valley rolled to a 56-6 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that the perennial power Warriors do it again this time around. … Central Valley over Keystone Oaks

Class 2A

Ligonier Valley (2-1, 1-1) at No. 5 Serra Catholic (3-0, 1-0)

Serra Catholic plays host to Ligonier Valley in an Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. The Eagles are coming off of a 54-14 win over Shady Side Academy last week, while the Rams edged Steel Valley, 28-26. … Serra Catholic is led by quarterback Max Rocco, who has passed for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Machai Brooks-Dutrieuille heads the backfield with his 341 rushing yards and six scores. Ligonier Valley quarterback Haden Sierocky has thrown for 379 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-best 283 yards. … The Eagles have outscored their first three opponents, 161-39. The Rams have been outscored by their first three opponents, 89-70. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Eagles will even out the Rams’ record after this one. … Serra Catholic over Ligonier Valley

Class A

No. 3 Jeannette (3-1, 3-1) at Springdale (4-0, 4-0)

The undefeated Dynamos play host to the No. 3 Jayhawks in an Eastern Conference battle Friday night. Last week, Springdale rolled over Greensburg Central Catholic, 45-22, while Jeannette routed Leechburg, 60-14. … The Dynamos are led by quarterback Legend Ausk, who has passed for 517 yards and six touchdowns. Ausk’s favorite target, Logan Dexter, has 343 receiving yards and a team-high 373 rushing yards to go along with his nine touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Brad Birch has been impressive for the Jayhawks, throwing for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns already this season. Birch has made use of an array of receivers, including his brother Brett, Toby Cline, and James Sanders. … Jeannette’s only loss this season came to top-ranked Clairton, 34-28. When these two met last season, Jeannette blanked Springdale, 43-0. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Eastern Conference dark horse Dynamos will give the Jayhawks a run for their money, but the ‘Hawks will outlast. … Jeannette over Springdale

Here’s a look at the rest of the Week 5 slate:

Class 6A

Baldwin over Hempfield

Central Catholic over Mt. Lebanon

North Allegheny over Norwin

Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

South Fayette over Bethel Park

West Allegheny over Upper St. Clair

Peters Township over Moon

Big East Conference

Woodland Hills over Franklin Regional

Latrobe over Connellsville

Northeast Conference

Kiski Area over Fox Chapel

Pine-Richland over Shaler

Penn Hills over North Hills

Class 4A

Big Eight Conference

Thomas Jefferson over Laurel Highlands

Belle Vernon over Ringgold

McKeesport over West Mifflin

Greater Allegheny Conference

Armstrong over Greensburg Salem

Highlands over Indiana

Mars over Knoch

Plum over Hampton

Parkway Conference

New Castle over Beaver

Montour over Blackhawk

Nonconference

Washington over Trinity

Class 3A

Allegheny Conference

Burrell over Deer Lakes

Valley over Derry

Interstate Conference

Mt. Pleasant over Brownsville

Elizabeth Forward over South Allegheny

Southmoreland over Yough

Northwestern Six Conference

Avonworth over Ambridge

Hopewell over Quaker Valley

Nonconference

North Catholic over South Park

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge over Shady Side Academy

Century Conference

Beth-Center over Charleroi

Frazier over Chartiers-Houston

McGuffey over Waynesburg

Midwestern Conference

Beaver Falls over Mohawk

New Brighton over Laurel

Neshannock over Riverside

Freedom over Ellwood City

Three Rivers Conference

Sto-Rox over Seton LaSalle

Brentwood over Western Beaver

Nonconference

Carlynton over Carrick

South Side over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Class A

Big Seven Conference

Cornell over Burgettstown

Rochester over Fort Cherry

Shenango over Northgate

OLSH over Union

Eastern Conference

Greensburg Central Catholic over Riverview

Clairton over Imani Christian

Bishop Canevin over Leechburg

Tri-County South Conference

Avella over Mapletown

Carmichaels over Monessen

California over Jefferson-Morgan

West Greene over Bentworth

INDEPENDENT

Albert Gallatin over Uniontown

CITY LEAGUE

Allderdice over Brashear

Perry over Westinghouse

