Chick’s Picks: Basking in fantasy football glory, prognosticator gives out winning predictions
By:
Thursday, October 8, 2020 | 12:14 PM
It was the week Chick’s Picks had been waiting for — the week when she faced off against The Boss in a friendly game of fantasy football. Chick’s Picks did her usual due diligence in preparation for the week, studying player potential and keeping abreast of this season’s ever-changing player statuses.
Feeling rather confident in her odds, Chick’s Picks decided to take to Twitter to taunt her opponent publicly. Moments later, The Boss replied by text message instead. “Chick’s Picks, I think you know ‘the right thing’ to do,” The Boss wrote.
Chick’s Picks got the message loud and clear. The Boss was expecting Chick’s Picks to bag her stellar starting lineup in order to give him the upper hand. Chick’s Picks pondered the hierarchy involved here and knew she should heed The Boss’s warning. This, however, would not be the first time – or the last – that Chick’s Picks did not make the wise choice.
The matchup went on as planned, with Chick’s Picks fielding her most promising squad. This resulted in a record-breaking victory for Chick’s Picks, who routed The Boss by a score of 145-75.
The Boss did not take the loss lying down though, accusing Chick’s Picks of illegally utilizing her crystal ball before setting her starting lineup. All accusations, of course, were unfounded and the victory stood. Chick’s Picks spent the remainder of the week patting herself on the back and sharing the news of her accomplishment with anyone that would listen.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 47-12 (80%) record, bringing her season total to 169-59 (74%). Here are this week’s big games:
Class 6A
No. 4 Seneca Valley (2-1, 2-1) at No. 3 Canon-McMillan (2-1, 2-1)
Seneca Valley hits the road to take on Canon-Mac in a Class 6A matchup Friday night. The Raiders look to rebound after falling to Central Catholic last week, 33-7. The Big Macs’ only loss of the season came to that same Central Catholic squad, 45-17. Canon-Mac showed up on a lot of radars after knocking off Mt. Lebanon, 24-17, the following week. Last week, the Big Macs rolled over Hempfield, 45-14. … Ryan Angott leads the rushing attack for Canon-Mac with a team-high 453 yards and five touchdowns. Seneca Valley’s versatile offense is captained by Dustin Horn, who has thrown for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan West has 328 rushing yards along with three scores. Canon-Mac is allowing 25.3 points per game – more than double that of Seneca Valley. … When these two met last season, the Raiders rolled to a 27-7 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a big time win for the Big Macs in this one. … Canon-McMillan over Seneca Valley
Class 5A
No. 4 Penn-Trafford (3-1, 2-0) at No. 2 Gateway (2-0, 1-0)
The Gators host the Warriors in a rare Sunday night battle between Big East Conference rivals. Last week, Penn-Trafford upset Woodland Hills in dominant fashion, 38-6. Gateway has not played since a Sept. 18 win over Bethel Park, 55-14. … Dual threat quarterback Ethan Carr leads the Warriors with 566 passing and 274 rushing yards. Cade Yacamelli mans the Penn-Trafford backfield, rushing for 349 yards and seven touchdowns. Gators’ quarterback Carsen Engelka was off to a great start prior to the postponements, passing for 512 yards and nine touchdowns in just two games. Division I prospect Derrick Davis racked up 278 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the two Gateway wins. … When these two met last season, Penn-Trafford handed Gateway its only conference loss of the season, 28-7. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Gators get sweet revenge this time around. … Gateway over Penn-Trafford
Class 4A
No. 3 Chartiers Valley (4-0, 2-0) at No. 2 Aliquippa (4-0, 2-0)
Two perfect records are on the line when Chartiers Valley takes on Aliquippa in a Parkway Conference showdown Friday night. The Colts are coming off of a 41-14 victory over Blackhawk last week, while the Quips routed Beaver, 51-7. … Chartiers Valley quarterback Anthony Mackey has shown his versatility this season, passing for 386 yards and rushing for a team-best 359 yards. Aliquippa is also getting it done both in the air and on the ground. Vaughn Morris has thrown for 445 yards and nine touchdowns. Vernon Reed has rushed for 548 yards and five scores. … The Quips boast the top offense in the WPIAL, posting 211 points in four games. Chartiers Valley is scoring, on average, three touchdowns less than Aliquippa per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Quips remain perfect in this one. …Aliquippa over Chartiers Valley
Class 3A
No. 4 Keystone Oaks (3-1, 2-0) at No. 1 Central Valley (4-0, 2-0)
The Golden Eagles face a tall task when they visit the top-ranked Warriors in Northwest Six Conference action Friday night. Last week, Keystone Oaks held off Avonworth, 20-13, while Central Valley blanked Quaker Valley, 50-0. … Logan Shrubb captains the Golden Eagles’ offensive attack, passing for 644 yards and rushing for a team-high 521 yards. The Warriors are versatile offensively, as well. Ameer Dudley has thrown for 309 yards and five touchdowns, while Landon Alexander has racked up 390 rushing yards and four scores. … Central Valley is averaging 49.8 points per game – 20 points per game more than Keystone Oaks. The Warriors’ defense has allowed only 29 points in four games. When these two met last season, Central Valley rolled to a 56-6 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts that the perennial power Warriors do it again this time around. … Central Valley over Keystone Oaks
Class 2A
Ligonier Valley (2-1, 1-1) at No. 5 Serra Catholic (3-0, 1-0)
Serra Catholic plays host to Ligonier Valley in an Allegheny Conference showdown Friday night. The Eagles are coming off of a 54-14 win over Shady Side Academy last week, while the Rams edged Steel Valley, 28-26. … Serra Catholic is led by quarterback Max Rocco, who has passed for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Machai Brooks-Dutrieuille heads the backfield with his 341 rushing yards and six scores. Ligonier Valley quarterback Haden Sierocky has thrown for 379 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a team-best 283 yards. … The Eagles have outscored their first three opponents, 161-39. The Rams have been outscored by their first three opponents, 89-70. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Eagles will even out the Rams’ record after this one. … Serra Catholic over Ligonier Valley
Class A
No. 3 Jeannette (3-1, 3-1) at Springdale (4-0, 4-0)
The undefeated Dynamos play host to the No. 3 Jayhawks in an Eastern Conference battle Friday night. Last week, Springdale rolled over Greensburg Central Catholic, 45-22, while Jeannette routed Leechburg, 60-14. … The Dynamos are led by quarterback Legend Ausk, who has passed for 517 yards and six touchdowns. Ausk’s favorite target, Logan Dexter, has 343 receiving yards and a team-high 373 rushing yards to go along with his nine touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Brad Birch has been impressive for the Jayhawks, throwing for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns already this season. Birch has made use of an array of receivers, including his brother Brett, Toby Cline, and James Sanders. … Jeannette’s only loss this season came to top-ranked Clairton, 34-28. When these two met last season, Jeannette blanked Springdale, 43-0. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Eastern Conference dark horse Dynamos will give the Jayhawks a run for their money, but the ‘Hawks will outlast. … Jeannette over Springdale
Here’s a look at the rest of the Week 5 slate:
Class 6A
Baldwin over Hempfield
Central Catholic over Mt. Lebanon
North Allegheny over Norwin
Class 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
South Fayette over Bethel Park
West Allegheny over Upper St. Clair
Peters Township over Moon
Big East Conference
Woodland Hills over Franklin Regional
Latrobe over Connellsville
Northeast Conference
Kiski Area over Fox Chapel
Pine-Richland over Shaler
Penn Hills over North Hills
Class 4A
Big Eight Conference
Thomas Jefferson over Laurel Highlands
Belle Vernon over Ringgold
McKeesport over West Mifflin
Greater Allegheny Conference
Armstrong over Greensburg Salem
Highlands over Indiana
Mars over Knoch
Plum over Hampton
Parkway Conference
New Castle over Beaver
Montour over Blackhawk
Nonconference
Washington over Trinity
Class 3A
Allegheny Conference
Burrell over Deer Lakes
Valley over Derry
Interstate Conference
Mt. Pleasant over Brownsville
Elizabeth Forward over South Allegheny
Southmoreland over Yough
Northwestern Six Conference
Avonworth over Ambridge
Hopewell over Quaker Valley
Nonconference
North Catholic over South Park
Class 2A
Allegheny Conference
Apollo-Ridge over Shady Side Academy
Century Conference
Beth-Center over Charleroi
Frazier over Chartiers-Houston
McGuffey over Waynesburg
Midwestern Conference
Beaver Falls over Mohawk
New Brighton over Laurel
Neshannock over Riverside
Freedom over Ellwood City
Three Rivers Conference
Sto-Rox over Seton LaSalle
Brentwood over Western Beaver
Nonconference
Carlynton over Carrick
South Side over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley
Class A
Big Seven Conference
Cornell over Burgettstown
Rochester over Fort Cherry
Shenango over Northgate
OLSH over Union
Eastern Conference
Greensburg Central Catholic over Riverview
Clairton over Imani Christian
Bishop Canevin over Leechburg
Tri-County South Conference
Avella over Mapletown
Carmichaels over Monessen
California over Jefferson-Morgan
West Greene over Bentworth
INDEPENDENT
Albert Gallatin over Uniontown
CITY LEAGUE
Allderdice over Brashear
Perry over Westinghouse
Tags: Aliquippa, Canon-McMillan, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Gateway, Jeannette, Keystone Oaks, Ligonier Valley, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Springdale
More Football• Trib 10: WPIAL’s top teams stand their ground in Week 4
• With injuries hitting roster, Monessen football forced to forfeit to Carmichaels
• Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Week 4
• 2 WPIAL teams earn national recognition from High School Football America
• Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for Week 4