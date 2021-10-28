Chick’s Picks certainly not a green thumb when it comes H.S. football Gardner Points
By:
Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Welcome to Week 9.
As we enter the final week of regular season play, all eyes are on the postseason. Amid the playoff hype, we hear a lot about clinchings, final rankings, and perhaps the most enigmatic factor of all — Gardner Points.
What are Gardner Points anyway? This is a phenomenon that Chick’s Picks has pondered countless times throughout her prognosticating career. She has had discussions with many WPIAL experts on the matter, but has never been able to gain any clarity.
During the pandemic, Chick’s Picks even took up gardening as a hobby — a last-ditch effort by the prognosticator to gain a better understanding of the Gardner Points system. At the end of the gardening season, however, the collection of lifeless plants was proof that Chick’s Picks certainly did not have a green thumb. To add insult to injury, the experiment left Chick’s Picks still just as confused about the inner workings of the Gardner Points system.
With her failed research in the books, Chick’s Picks decided to leave the calculations to the experts, like The Boss, and stick with her area of expertise — prognosticating.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with a 52-8 (87%) record, upping her season total to 411-135 (75%). Here are this week’s big games:
WPIAL CLASS 6A
No. 3 North Allegheny Tigers (6-3) at No. 4 Seneca Valley Raiders (6-3)
The Raiders welcome the Tigers in a battle between Class 6A foes Friday night. Seneca Valley looks to rebound after falling to top-ranked Mt. Lebanon last week, 38-7. North Allegheny rolled over Hempfield, 65-13. The Tigers’ balanced offensive attack is led by sophomore quarterback Logan Kushner, who has thrown for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior JR Burton has racked up 462 rushing yards and six scores for North Allegheny. Seneca Valley quarterback Graham Hancox has gained 1,353 yards through the air and passed for eight touchdowns in this, his junior season. The Tigers have scored 106 more points than the Raiders in nine games. Both North Allegheny and Seneca Valley have clinched playoff spots. The winner of this matchup will earn the third-place spot, along with a quarterfinal-round bye. When these two met in last year’s WPIAL quarterfinals, North Allegheny came away with a 21-7 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a repeat performance by the Tigers…North Allegheny over Seneca Valley.
WPIAL CLASS 5A
Upper St. Clair Panthers (5-4) at Bethel Park Black Hawks (5-4)
Upper St. Clair travels to take on Bethel Park in an Allegheny Six Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, the Panthers held off South Fayette, 31-28, while the Black Hawks were blanked by Moon, 30-0. Junior quarterback Brady Erdos has thrown for 694 yards and six touchdowns for Upper St. Clair. Senior Ethan Hiester and junior Jamaal Brown have combined for 575 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for the Panthers. Senior quarterback Max Blanc captains the Bethel Park offense with 1,172 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Fellow senior Troy Volpatti leads the Black Hawks’ ground game with 803 rushing yards and 13 scores. Both Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park have locked in their postseason appearances; however, the winner of this matchup will secure second place in the conference behind Moon. When these two met last season, Upper St. Clair knocked off Bethel Park, 34-7. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome for the Panthers in this year’s edition…Upper St. Clair over Bethel Park.
WPIAL CLASS 4A
No. 3 McKeesport Tigers (8-1) at No. 1 Belle Vernon Leopards (7-0)
Belle Vernon hosts McKeesport in a battle for the Big Eight Conference title Friday night. The top-ranked Leopards remained perfect last week with a 49-0 rout of Trinity. The Tigers climbed up one spot in the rankings after upsetting No. 2 Thomas Jefferson, 42-28. McKeesport’s only loss this season came to Canisius (N.Y.), 35-14, in Week 3. Senior quarterback Devin Whitlock, a Division I prospect, leads Belle Vernon with 782 passing yards and six touchdowns to go with his team-high 877 rushing yards and 15 scores. Whitlock has helped the Leopards to average 42 points per game. Belle Vernon is solid on the other side of the ball, as well, allowing only 73 points in seven games — the best in Class 4A. McKeesport has once again found success in its running game. Junior running back Bobbie Boyd has rushed for 1,184 yards and 12 touchdowns. When these two met last season, Belle Vernon blanked McKeesport, 20-0. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers’ upset streak continues in this one…McKeesport over Belle Vernon.
WPIAL CLASS 3A
No. 5 Mt. Pleasant Vikings (5-3) at South Allegheny Gladiators (3-6)
The Gladiators welcome the Vikings for an Interstate Conference battle Friday night. Last week, South Allegheny fell to Deer Lakes, 27-14, while Mt. Pleasant knocked off South Park, 28-6. Senior Kavan Markwood leads the Gladiators with 433 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Vikings’ senior Robbie LaBuda and junior Aaron Alakson have combined for 1,069 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. South Allegheny needs a win over Mt. Pleasant in order to advance to the postseason. Mt. Pleasant has secured is playoff spot, but can claim second place with a victory in this one. When these two met last season, the Vikings came away with a 21-14 win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Vikings will put an end to the Gladiators’ season when this one is in the books…Mt. Pleasant over South Allegheny.
WPIAL CLASS 2A
No. 2 Serra Catholic Eagles (10-0) at No. 5 Steel Valley Ironmen (8-0)
Serra Catholic hits the road to take on Steel Valley in a showdown between Allegheny Conference undefeateds Friday night. The Eagles are coming off of a 46-0 rout of Summit Academy last week, while the Ironmen rolled over Apollo-Ridge, 57-6. Serra Catholic senior quarterback Max Rocco ranks as one of the best in the WPIAL this season, passing for 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns. Steel Valley features dual-threat junior quarterback Cruce Brookins, who has thrown for 233 yards and also plays an integral role in the elusive running game of the Ironmen with 754 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Nijhay Burt leads the WPIAL in rushing, posting 1,617 yards and 29 scores for Steel Valley. Both the Eagles and Ironmen boast stingy defenses, holding opponents to less than a touchdown per game. The postseason is already guaranteed for both Serra Catholic and Steel Valley, but the Allegheny Conference title is still up for grabs. Chick’s Picks predicts the Ironmen claim gold in this one…Steel Valley over Serra Catholic.
WPIAL CLASS A
Burgettstown Blue Devils (4-4) at Fort Cherry Rangers (5-4)
The Rangers host the Blue Devils in a Big Seven Conference showdown Friday night. Fort Cherry had time to rest last week after its game against Cornell was canceled. Burgettstown, on the other hand, held off Union for a 12-8 victory. The Rangers are led by senior dual-threat quarterback Maddox Truschel, who has thrown for 602 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 1,005 yards and nine scores. Blue Devils’ senior quarterback Jackson LaRocka also leads his squad’s running game with 233 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go along with his 236 passing yards. Fort Cherry can punch its ticket to the postseason with a win in this one, but will need some help with a loss. Burgettstown needs a win and assistance from its Big Seven Conference foes in order to advance. When these two met last season, the Blue Devils knocked off the Rangers, 27-22. Chick’s Picks predicts that Truschel and his Rangers will be hard to contain this time around…Fort Cherry over Burgettstown.
Here’s a look at the rest of the Week 9 slate:
WPIAL CLASS 6A
Central Catholic over Canon-McMillan
Mt. Lebanon over Baldwin
Norwin over Hempfield
WPIAL CLASS 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
Moon over West Allegheny
Peters Township over South Fayette
Upper St. Clair over Bethel Park
Big East Conference
Gateway over Franklin Regional
Penn-Trafford over Latrobe
Woodland Hills over Connellsville
Northeast Conference
North Hills over Shaler
Penn Hills over Kiski Area
Pine-Richland over Fox Chapel
WPIAL CLASS 4A
Big Eight Conference
Ringgold over Trinity
Thomas Jefferson over West Mifflin
Greater Allegheny Conference
Armstrong over Indiana
Greensburg Salem over Plum
Highlands over Knoch
Hampton over Mars
Parkway Conference
Beaver over Blackhawk
Chartiers Valley over Montour
Aliquippa over New Castle
Nonconference
Laurel Highlands over Uniontown
WPIAL CLASS 3A
Allegheny Seven Conference
North Catholic over Derry
Freeport over Deer Lakes
Burrell over Valley
Interstate Conference
Southmoreland over South Park
Elizabeth Forward over Yough
Northwestern Six Conference
Keystone Oaks over Ambridge
Avonworth over Quaker Valley
Central Valley over Hopewell
Nonconference
East Allegheny over Brownsville
WPIAL CLASS 2A
Allegheny Conference
Ligonier Valley over Apollo-Ridge
Shady Side Academy over Summit Academy
Century Conference
Frazier over Charleroi
Washington over McGuffey
Beth-Center over Waynesburg
Midwestern Conference
Mohawk over Ellwood City
New Brighton over Freedom
Laurel over Neshannock
Beaver Falls over Riverside
Three Rivers Conference
Sto-Rox over Carlynton
Seton LaSalle over Brentwood
Western Beaver over South Side
WPIAL CLASS A
Big Seven Conference
Cornell over OLSH
Rochester over Northgate
Shenango over Union
Eastern Conference
Bishop Canevin over Imani Christian
Clairton over Jeannette
Leechburg over Greensburg Central Catholic
Springdale over Riverview
Tri-County South Conference
California over Bentworth
Carmichaels over Jefferson-Morgan
Monessen over Avella
West Greene over Mapletown
INDEPENDENT
Albert Gallatin over Spring Mills (WV)
DISTRICT 10
Erie over Butler
CITY LEAGUE
Westinghouse over Allderdice
Tags: Belle Vernon, Bethel Park, Burgettstown, Fort Cherry, McKeesport, Mt. Pleasant, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, South Allegheny, Steel Valley, Upper St. Clair
More Football• 2-time defending champion Westinghouse, Allderdice again to play for City League championship
• Through the years: In 1961, Oakmont handled fledgling Fox Chapel
• Trib 10: Tough year for defending WPIAL champs in power rankings
• There’s no disguising Birdie’s ability to pick Westmoreland County winners
• 2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 9