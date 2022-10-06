Chick’s Picks fights off dirty tricks, makes Week 6 predictions in WPIAL football
By:
Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 10:01 AM
Tensions were running high this week at Trib HSSN headquarters. It was that time, that highly anticipated week of the fantasy football season when Chick’s Picks faced off against The Boss. Chick’s Picks came into this week with a 1-2 record as she took on The Boss with his 2-1 record.
Thursday afternoon, the tension reached its peak. Chick’s Picks was in her cubicle minding her own business. Her trusty crystal ball sat atop her desk, glimmering in all of its glory. Chick’s Picks focused diligently on not only her WPIAL predictions but also her fantasy football starting lineup, consulting her crystal ball every step of the way.
Then, The Boss approached her desk, starting a seemingly irrelevant conversation about what was on sale at Giant Eagle this week. Suddenly, Chick’s Picks heard a loud bang and realized that her prized crystal ball had taken a tumble from her desktop, all at the hands of The Boss.
The Boss quickly apologized for “accidentally” dumping her prime prognosticating tool onto the floor. Chick’s Picks did not buy The Boss’s explanation of the mishap, though. Rather than slinging any accusations his way, Chick’s Picks decided to let the incident play out on the fantasy football field instead.
Chick’s Picks followed her team’s performance throughout the weekend and enjoyed a moment of sweet revenge at the conclusion of Monday night’s game. The Boss’s attempted trickeration did not pay off, as Chick’s Picks defeated him by a final score of 140-87. Hopefully, this week’s prognosticating performance will be just as successful.
Chick’s Picks finished last week with an impressive 51-13 (80%) record, bringing her season total to 228-90 (72%).
Class 6A
3-Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (2-4) at 1-North Allegheny Tigers (5-1)
The top-ranked Tigers take on the Blue Devils on Friday night in a battle between Class 6A powerhouses. North Allegheny looks to rebound after losing to Class 5A No. 4 Pine-Richland last week, 28-17. Mt. Lebanon also picked up one for the loss column, falling to Class 5A No. 1 Upper St. Clair, 17-10. … Tigers’ quarterback Logan Kushner has thrown for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. Khiryn Boyd leads all receivers with 457 yards and four scores. Andrew Gavlik has racked up 535 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers. David Shields captains the Blue Devils’ offense, throwing for 560 yards and five touchdowns. Garrett Pavlick has been Shields’ favorite target with 302 receiving yards and a touchdown this season. … North Allegheny is averaging 30.3 points per game while holding its opponents to only 12.8 points per game. Mt. Lebanon has been outscored by its six opponents, 114-103. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers will deal the Blue Devils loss No. 5 in this one. … North Allegheny over Mt. Lebanon
Class 5A
2-Bethel Park Black Hawks (5-1) at 1-Upper St. Clair Panthers (6-0)
Bethel Park hits the road to take on neighborhood rival Upper St. Clair in Allegheny Six Conference action Friday night. The Black Hawks are coming off of a 28-7 victory over Penn Hills last week, while the Panthers remained perfect with a 17-10 win over Class 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon. … Bethel Park is led by quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer, who has thrown for 791 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another six scores. Ryan Petras has racked up a team-high 310 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Versatile Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem has thrown for 674 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for another 208 yards and three scores. Jamaal Brown leads the Panthers’ running attack, rushing for 655 yards and six touchdowns on the year. … Upper St. Clair boasts the top defense in Class 5A, allowing only 54 points in six games. Bethel Park has allowed 107. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Panthers’ stingy defense will help them hold on to their untarnished record. … Upper St. Clair over Bethel Park
Class 4A
Armstrong River Hawks (5-1) at Indiana Little Indians (3-3)
Indiana welcomes Armstrong for a Greater Allegheny Conference matchup Friday night. The Little Indians rolled over Kiski Area last week, 47-28, while Armstrong shut down North Catholic, 35-19. … Indiana quarterback Trevor Smith can get it done through the air and on the ground, throwing for more than 500 yards and leading the Little Indians in rushing with more than 300 yards on the year. Armstrong boasts one of the top passers in the WPIAL in Cadin Olsen, who has thrown for 1,450 yards and 21 touchdowns. … The River Hawks have allowed only 80 points in their first six games — less than half that of the Little Indians. When these two met last season, Armstrong came away with a 42-22 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome this time around. … Armstrong over Indiana
Class 3A
5-East Allegheny Wildcats (5-1) at 4-Freeport Yellowjackets (5-1)
The Yellowjackets play host to the Wildcats in an Allegheny 6 Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, Freeport edged Shady Side Academy, 12-7, while East Allegheny rolled over Valley, 38-14. The Yellowjackets’ only loss this season came to Class 4A Armstrong, 49-7, in Week 3. The Wildcats’ only blemish came at the hands of No. 1 Elizabeth Forward, 42-7, in Week 2. … Freeport quarterback Gavin Croney has thrown for 504 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for another 210 yards and four scores. Michael Cahill captains the East Allegheny offense, throwing for 566 yards and six touchdowns on the year. … Both sides are averaging 28 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that home field will play a factor for a Yellowjackets victory. … Freeport over East Allegheny
Class 2A
4-Washington Little Prexies (5-1) at 5-Sto-Rox Vikings (3-2)
The Little Prexies travel to take on the Vikings on Friday night in a Century Conference battle between Top 5 teams. Washington is coming off of a 59-14 rout of Waynesburg last week, while Sto-Rox held off McGuffey, 6-0. The Little Prexies’ only loss came to No. 3 Serra Catholic, 35-34, in Week 2. … The Little Prexies are led by dual-threat quarterback Davoun Fuse, who has thrown for 377 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another 303 yards and three scores. Zach Welsh and Eddie Lewis have combined for 887 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns for Wash High. Sto-Rox boasts one of the top quarterbacks in the WPIAL in Josh Jenkins, who has surpassed 1,000 passing yards and found paydirt 10 times this season. The Vikings’ receiving trio of Zay Davis, Drevon Miller-Ross and Jaymont Green-Miller have combined for 898 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Sto-Rox has allowed only 55 points in five games. That stingy defense will be tested, however, against the WPIAL’s top offense in Washington, averaging 52 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Little Prexies pick up a big road win in this one. … Washington over Sto-Rox
Class A
Monessen Greyhounds (4-2) at Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (4-2)
The Mighty Mikes play host to the Greyhounds in Tri-County South Conference action Friday night. Last week, Carmichaels rolled over Beth-Center, 35-8, while Monessen routed West Greene, 62-25. … The Mighty Mikes feature dual-threat quarterback Alec Anderson, who has thrown for more than 800 yards and leads his squad in rushing with more than 400 yards. The Greyhounds duo of Tyvaughn Kershaw and Daevon Burke have combined for 951 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. … Monessen is averaging 35 points per game – 10 points per game more than Carmichaels. When these two met last season, the Mighty Mikes rolled over the Greyhounds, 40-6. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Greyhounds get revenge and continue this season’s winning ways. … Monessen over Carmichaels
Class 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
Peters Township over Moon
Big East Conference
Franklin Regional over Norwin
Gateway over Penn-Trafford
Northeast Conference
Penn Hills over Fox Chapel
Shaler over North Hills
Nonconference
Canon-McMillan over Baldwin
Central Catholic over Pine-Richland
Highlands over Woodland Hills
South Fayette over Plum
Hempfield over Seneca Valley
Class 4A
Big Seven Conference
McKeesport over Connellsville
Latrobe over Ringgold
Thomas Jefferson over Trinity
Greater Allegheny Conference
Armstrong over Indiana
Hampton over North Catholic
Mars over Kiski Area
Parkway Conference
Central Valley over Montour
Chartiers Valley over New Castle
West Allegheny over Ambridge
Class 3A
Allegheny 6 Conference
Deer Lakes over Valley
Shady Side Academy over Knoch
Interstate Conference
Belle Vernon over Greensburg Salem
Elizabeth Forward over Mount Pleasant
Southmoreland over South Allegheny
Western Hills Conference
South Park over Quaker Valley
West Mifflin over Seton LaSalle
Nonconference
Keystone Oaks over Hopewell
Class 2A
Allegheny Conference
Apollo-Ridge over Imani Christian
Burrell over Ligonier Valley
Steel Valley over Derry
Serra Catholic over Yough
Century Conference
Brentwood over Waynesburg
Midwestern Conference
Ellwood City over New Brighton
Beaver Falls over Mohawk
Neshannock over Freedom
Western Beaver over Riverside
Class A
Big 7 Conference
South Side Beaver over Shenango
Black Hills Conference
Fort Cherry over Avella
Chartiers-Houston over Carlynton
OLSH over Burgettstown
Bishop Canevin over Cornell
Eastern Conference
Clairton over Springdale
Greensburg Central Catholic over Frazier
Tri-County South Conference
Bentworth over Beth-Center
California over West Greene
Mapletown over Jefferson-Morgan
Nonconference
Riverview over Summit Academy
City League
Steubenville (Ohio) over Allderdice
Nonconference
Westinghouse over Butler
Perry over Carrick
Independent
Uniontown over Brownsville
Nonconference
University (W. Va.) over Albert Gallatin
