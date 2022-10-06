Chick’s Picks fights off dirty tricks, makes Week 6 predictions in WPIAL football

Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer works out during a preseason practice.

Tensions were running high this week at Trib HSSN headquarters. It was that time, that highly anticipated week of the fantasy football season when Chick’s Picks faced off against The Boss. Chick’s Picks came into this week with a 1-2 record as she took on The Boss with his 2-1 record.

Thursday afternoon, the tension reached its peak. Chick’s Picks was in her cubicle minding her own business. Her trusty crystal ball sat atop her desk, glimmering in all of its glory. Chick’s Picks focused diligently on not only her WPIAL predictions but also her fantasy football starting lineup, consulting her crystal ball every step of the way.

Then, The Boss approached her desk, starting a seemingly irrelevant conversation about what was on sale at Giant Eagle this week. Suddenly, Chick’s Picks heard a loud bang and realized that her prized crystal ball had taken a tumble from her desktop, all at the hands of The Boss.

The Boss quickly apologized for “accidentally” dumping her prime prognosticating tool onto the floor. Chick’s Picks did not buy The Boss’s explanation of the mishap, though. Rather than slinging any accusations his way, Chick’s Picks decided to let the incident play out on the fantasy football field instead.

Chick’s Picks followed her team’s performance throughout the weekend and enjoyed a moment of sweet revenge at the conclusion of Monday night’s game. The Boss’s attempted trickeration did not pay off, as Chick’s Picks defeated him by a final score of 140-87. Hopefully, this week’s prognosticating performance will be just as successful.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with an impressive 51-13 (80%) record, bringing her season total to 228-90 (72%).

Class 6A

3-Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (2-4) at 1-North Allegheny Tigers (5-1)

The top-ranked Tigers take on the Blue Devils on Friday night in a battle between Class 6A powerhouses. North Allegheny looks to rebound after losing to Class 5A No. 4 Pine-Richland last week, 28-17. Mt. Lebanon also picked up one for the loss column, falling to Class 5A No. 1 Upper St. Clair, 17-10. … Tigers’ quarterback Logan Kushner has thrown for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. Khiryn Boyd leads all receivers with 457 yards and four scores. Andrew Gavlik has racked up 535 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers. David Shields captains the Blue Devils’ offense, throwing for 560 yards and five touchdowns. Garrett Pavlick has been Shields’ favorite target with 302 receiving yards and a touchdown this season. … North Allegheny is averaging 30.3 points per game while holding its opponents to only 12.8 points per game. Mt. Lebanon has been outscored by its six opponents, 114-103. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Tigers will deal the Blue Devils loss No. 5 in this one. … North Allegheny over Mt. Lebanon

Class 5A

2-Bethel Park Black Hawks (5-1) at 1-Upper St. Clair Panthers (6-0)

Bethel Park hits the road to take on neighborhood rival Upper St. Clair in Allegheny Six Conference action Friday night. The Black Hawks are coming off of a 28-7 victory over Penn Hills last week, while the Panthers remained perfect with a 17-10 win over Class 6A No. 3 Mt. Lebanon. … Bethel Park is led by quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer, who has thrown for 791 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for another six scores. Ryan Petras has racked up a team-high 310 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Versatile Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem has thrown for 674 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for another 208 yards and three scores. Jamaal Brown leads the Panthers’ running attack, rushing for 655 yards and six touchdowns on the year. … Upper St. Clair boasts the top defense in Class 5A, allowing only 54 points in six games. Bethel Park has allowed 107. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Panthers’ stingy defense will help them hold on to their untarnished record. … Upper St. Clair over Bethel Park

Class 4A

Armstrong River Hawks (5-1) at Indiana Little Indians (3-3)

Indiana welcomes Armstrong for a Greater Allegheny Conference matchup Friday night. The Little Indians rolled over Kiski Area last week, 47-28, while Armstrong shut down North Catholic, 35-19. … Indiana quarterback Trevor Smith can get it done through the air and on the ground, throwing for more than 500 yards and leading the Little Indians in rushing with more than 300 yards on the year. Armstrong boasts one of the top passers in the WPIAL in Cadin Olsen, who has thrown for 1,450 yards and 21 touchdowns. … The River Hawks have allowed only 80 points in their first six games — less than half that of the Little Indians. When these two met last season, Armstrong came away with a 42-22 victory. Chick’s Picks predicts a similar outcome this time around. … Armstrong over Indiana

Class 3A

5-East Allegheny Wildcats (5-1) at 4-Freeport Yellowjackets (5-1)

The Yellowjackets play host to the Wildcats in an Allegheny 6 Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, Freeport edged Shady Side Academy, 12-7, while East Allegheny rolled over Valley, 38-14. The Yellowjackets’ only loss this season came to Class 4A Armstrong, 49-7, in Week 3. The Wildcats’ only blemish came at the hands of No. 1 Elizabeth Forward, 42-7, in Week 2. … Freeport quarterback Gavin Croney has thrown for 504 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for another 210 yards and four scores. Michael Cahill captains the East Allegheny offense, throwing for 566 yards and six touchdowns on the year. … Both sides are averaging 28 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that home field will play a factor for a Yellowjackets victory. … Freeport over East Allegheny

Class 2A

4-Washington Little Prexies (5-1) at 5-Sto-Rox Vikings (3-2)

The Little Prexies travel to take on the Vikings on Friday night in a Century Conference battle between Top 5 teams. Washington is coming off of a 59-14 rout of Waynesburg last week, while Sto-Rox held off McGuffey, 6-0. The Little Prexies’ only loss came to No. 3 Serra Catholic, 35-34, in Week 2. … The Little Prexies are led by dual-threat quarterback Davoun Fuse, who has thrown for 377 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another 303 yards and three scores. Zach Welsh and Eddie Lewis have combined for 887 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns for Wash High. Sto-Rox boasts one of the top quarterbacks in the WPIAL in Josh Jenkins, who has surpassed 1,000 passing yards and found paydirt 10 times this season. The Vikings’ receiving trio of Zay Davis, Drevon Miller-Ross and Jaymont Green-Miller have combined for 898 yards and 13 touchdowns. … Sto-Rox has allowed only 55 points in five games. That stingy defense will be tested, however, against the WPIAL’s top offense in Washington, averaging 52 points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Little Prexies pick up a big road win in this one. … Washington over Sto-Rox

Class A

Monessen Greyhounds (4-2) at Carmichaels Mighty Mikes (4-2)

The Mighty Mikes play host to the Greyhounds in Tri-County South Conference action Friday night. Last week, Carmichaels rolled over Beth-Center, 35-8, while Monessen routed West Greene, 62-25. … The Mighty Mikes feature dual-threat quarterback Alec Anderson, who has thrown for more than 800 yards and leads his squad in rushing with more than 400 yards. The Greyhounds duo of Tyvaughn Kershaw and Daevon Burke have combined for 951 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. … Monessen is averaging 35 points per game – 10 points per game more than Carmichaels. When these two met last season, the Mighty Mikes rolled over the Greyhounds, 40-6. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Greyhounds get revenge and continue this season’s winning ways. … Monessen over Carmichaels

Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

Peters Township over Moon

Big East Conference

Franklin Regional over Norwin

Gateway over Penn-Trafford

Northeast Conference

Penn Hills over Fox Chapel

Shaler over North Hills

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan over Baldwin

Central Catholic over Pine-Richland

Highlands over Woodland Hills

South Fayette over Plum

Hempfield over Seneca Valley

Class 4A

Big Seven Conference

McKeesport over Connellsville

Latrobe over Ringgold

Thomas Jefferson over Trinity

Greater Allegheny Conference

Armstrong over Indiana

Hampton over North Catholic

Mars over Kiski Area

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa over Blackhawk

Central Valley over Montour

Chartiers Valley over New Castle

West Allegheny over Ambridge

Class 3A

Allegheny 6 Conference

Deer Lakes over Valley

Shady Side Academy over Knoch

Interstate Conference

Belle Vernon over Greensburg Salem

Elizabeth Forward over Mount Pleasant

Southmoreland over South Allegheny

Western Hills Conference

Avonworth over Beaver

South Park over Quaker Valley

West Mifflin over Seton LaSalle

Nonconference

Keystone Oaks over Hopewell

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Apollo-Ridge over Imani Christian

Burrell over Ligonier Valley

Steel Valley over Derry

Serra Catholic over Yough

Century Conference

Brentwood over Waynesburg

McGuffey over Charleroi

Midwestern Conference

Ellwood City over New Brighton

Beaver Falls over Mohawk

Neshannock over Freedom

Western Beaver over Riverside

Class A

Big 7 Conference

Laurel over Northgate

South Side Beaver over Shenango

Rochester over Union

Black Hills Conference

Fort Cherry over Avella

Chartiers-Houston over Carlynton

OLSH over Burgettstown

Bishop Canevin over Cornell

Eastern Conference

Leechburg over Jeannette

Clairton over Springdale

Greensburg Central Catholic over Frazier

Tri-County South Conference

Bentworth over Beth-Center

California over West Greene

Mapletown over Jefferson-Morgan

Nonconference

Riverview over Summit Academy

City League

Steubenville (Ohio) over Allderdice

Nonconference

Westinghouse over Butler

Perry over Carrick

Independent

Uniontown over Brownsville

Nonconference

University (W. Va.) over Albert Gallatin

