Chick’s Picks makes solemn vow: No more clerical errors in Week 2 of WPIAL football
Thursday, September 8, 2022 | 2:01 PM
To say that Chick’s Picks got off to a rough start this season is putting it mildly. Needless to say, her career-worst 33-30 (52%) record landed her in The Boss’s office first thing Tuesday morning.
The Boss voiced his displeasure in her performance and reminded her that there are a lot of interns waiting in the wings to take over the weekly prognosticating duties.
Chick’s Picks tried to plead her case to The Boss, explaining that she and her trusty crystal ball had worked diligently on last week’s predictions, just as they do every week. She could not offer any explanation on the subpar performance.
Driving back to the home office, distraught, Chick’s Picks decided to distract herself by tuning into the Steelers press conference. It was reported that a clerical error had resulted in some misinformation on the Steelers’ depth chart. Then, it became clear to Chick’s Picks. The only explanation for her poor performance last week must have been the exact same thing – the crystal ball much have experienced a clerical error when outputting its predictions.
Relieved that she had some answers, Chick’s Picks dialed The Boss to inform him of her findings. The Boss did not seem as sold on this conclusion as Chick’s Picks, reminding her that she and her primary prognosticating tool were still on thin ice.
Here are this week’s big games:
Class 6A
No. 5 Canon-McMillan Big Macs (0-2) at No. 3 Seneca Valley Raiders (1-1)
The Raiders play host to the Big Macs in Class 6A action Friday night. Last week, Canon-Mac fell to conference rival North Allegheny, 35-21, while Seneca Valley picked up its first loss of the season against Peters Township, 30-27. The Big Macs feature one of the WPIAL’s top passers in Mike Evans, who has thrown for 504 yards and seven touchdowns in two games. The Raiders’ balanced offensive attack is led by veteran quarterback Graham Hancox, who has passed for 379 yards and four scores on the year. Wyatt Craver has racked up 240 rushing yards and one touchdown for the Raiders. When these two met last season, Seneca Valley stole a 24-17 victory. Chick’s Picks likes the Big Macs to pick up their first win in this one. … Canon-McMillan over Seneca Valley
Class 5A
No. 3 Pine-Richland Rams (1-1) at No. 2 Penn Hills Indians (1-1)
The Indians host the Rams in a Northeast Conference showdown between two of Class 5A’s top teams. Penn Hills is coming off of a 26-7 victory over Norwin, while Pine-Richland blanked Kiski, 33-0. Versatile veteran quarterback Julian Duggar heads the Indians’ offense with 278 passing yards and 146 rushing yards. Amir Key leads the Penn Hills ground attack with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Pine-Richland has a new coach at the helm in Jon LeDonne, who is all too familiar with Penn Hills. LeDonne spent the last five seasons as head coach of the Indians, earning a 46-13 record and winning WPIAL and PIAA championships. When these two met last season, Pine-Richland escaped with a 21-14 win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Indians will have something to prove to their home town crowd in this one. … Penn Hills over Pine-Richland
Class 4A
No. 1 Aliquippa Quips (1-0) at No. 5 North Catholic Trojans (2-0)
The top-ranked Quips take on the Trojans in a nonconference battle between top Class 4A teams. Aliquippa opened its season last week with a 28-14 win over Armstrong, while North Catholic topped Shady Side Academy, 21-10, for its second straight win. The Quips’ running game was solid in the Week 1 victory with Tiqwai Hayes rushing for 201 yards and all four scores. The Trojans have looked to Jack Fennell, who has rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Last season, Aliquippa finished 13-1, claiming WPIAL and PIAA gold. North Catholic finished with a 12-1 record after advancing to the WPIAL Class 3A title game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Quips will give the Trojans a warm welcome to the best of the best in Class 4A in this one. … Aliquippa over North Catholic
Class 3A
No. 3 (4A) Elizabeth Forward Warriors (2-0) at East Allegheny Wildcats (2-0)
The Wildcats play host to the Warriors in a nonconference showdown between undefeateds Friday night. East Allegheny remained perfect last week with a 31-12 win over Jeannette. After moving up to Class 4A this season, Elizabeth Forward is off to a smooth start as well, rolling over West Mifflin last week, 50-14. The Wildcats have found success behind the arm of Michael Cahill, who has passed for 284 yards and three scores. Veteran quarterback Zion White has led the Warriors with 174 passing yards and two touchdowns. Elizabeth Forward’s high-powered offense is averaging more than 41 points per game in its first two games – nearly double that of East Allegheny. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Warriors continue to roll in this one. … Elizabeth Forward over East Allegheny
Class 2A
No. 2 Washington Little Prexies (2-0) at No. 5 Serra Catholic Eagles (1-1)
The Little Prexies hit the road to face off against the Eagles in a nonconference showdown between two of Class 2A’s top teams Friday night. Washington is coming off of a 48-20 rout of Clairton last week, while Serra Catholic rolled over Seton LaSalle, 56-24. The Little Prexies are getting it done in the air and on the ground this season. Logan Carlisle has thrown for 315 yards and five touchdowns. Zach Welsh has racked up 120 rushing yards and one score. The defending WPIAL champ Eagles have found success with two quarterbacks in Elijah Ward and Quadir Stribling, who have combined for 523 passing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Wash High boasts the highest-scoring offense in Class 2A with 102 points in two games. Chick’s Picks predicts that the offensive machine of the Little Prexies will be too much for the Eagles in this one. … Washington over Serra Catholic
Class A
No. 3 Clairton Bears (0-2) at No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (2-0)
The Chargers play host to the Bears in a nonconference matchup featuring Class A Top 5 teams. OLSH maintained its perfect record with a 16-8 victory over Rochester last week. Clairton is still seeking its first win after falling to Washington, 48-20. The Bears’ 0-2 record came as a result of losses to City League power Westinghouse and Class 2A’s No. 2-ranked Little Prexies. Clairton has allowed 88 points so far this season and will face another tough test against OLSH, which boasts one of the WPIAL’s top quarterbacks. Nehemiah Azeem has thrown for 659 yards and seven touchdowns on the year. When these two met last season, the Chargers handed the Bears a season-ending loss in the quarterfinals, 29-15. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Bears will be a force in this one but not quite enough to hold off the Chargers. … OLSH over Clairton
Class 6A
Nonconference
North Allegheny over McDowell
Class 5A
Allegheny Six Conference
Upper St. Clair over Baldwin
Nonconference
Central Catholic over Bethel Park
Fox Chapel over Norwin
Gateway over North Hills
South Fayette over Montour
Mt. Lebanon over Moon
Plum over Shaler
Peters Township over Trinity
Penn-Trafford over Woodland Hills
Class 4A
Nonconference
Armstrong over New Castle
Central Valley over Hampton
McKeesport over Belle Vernon
Franklin Regional over Connellsville
Hempfield over Latrobe
Highlands over Chartiers Valley
Laurel Highlands over Kiski Area
Mars over Blackhawk
Ambridge over Neshannock
West Allegheny over Ringgold
Class 3A
Nonconference
Knoch over Beaver Falls
Brentwood over South Park
Burrell over Valley
Beaver over Freedom
Indiana over Shady Side Academy
Mount Pleasant over McGuffey
Freeport over Quaker Valley
Avonworth over Sto-Rox
Thomas Jefferson over West Mifflin
Class 2A
Nonconference
Bishop Canevin over Keystone Oaks
Ellwood City over Carlynton
Charleroi over Yough
Ligonier Valley over Greensburg Salem
Rochester over New Brighton
Steel Valley over Seton LaSalle
Riverside over Shenango
South Allegheny over Imani Christian
Southmoreland over Derry
Western Beaver over Hopewell
Class A
Nonconference
Leechburg over Bentworth
Fort Cherry over Beth-Center
Chartiers-Houston over Carmichaels
Jeannette over Jefferson-Morgan
Avella over Mapletown
Laurel over Mohawk
Monessen over Frazier
South Side over Burgettstown
Springdale over Summit Academy
Cornell over Union
California over Waynesburg
Greensburg Central Catholic over West Greene
Riverview over Northgate
City League
Nonconference
Dover (Ohio) over Allderdice
Steubenville (Ohio) over University Prep
Uniontown over Carrick
Independent
Albert Gallatin over Northern Garrett (Md.)
Butler over Brashear
