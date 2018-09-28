Ciccarelli scores twice to lead GCC past Springdale

By: Dj Vasil

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 10:39 PM

With starting running back Tom Voelker missing another game because of injury, senior running back Brandon Ciccarelli stepped in and delivered 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 19 carries in Greensburg Central Catholic’s 47-0 Class A Eastern Conference win over Springdale at Veterans Memorial Field.

“He’s been able to do it from beginning of the season with Tom missing the first four games,” Greensburg Central Catholic coach Aaron Smetanka said. “Brandon has been able to come right in, step right in right from the bat when Tom was going to be out for the first game, and he’s been able to do it ever since.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the GCC (4-2, 3-2) special teams ignited a spark as they blocked a Springdale (0-5, 0-3) punt that set up the Centurions at the Springdale 15. Two plays later, Ciccarelli scored his first touchdown, a 2-yard run to put GCC up 7-0 midway through the second quarter.

“I told them, ‘We have to come out. You guys need to make the play here,’ ” Smetanka said of the blocked punt. “They came out and got the blocked punt, and they seemed to carry over the energy.”

The following drive saw the Dynamos go three-and-out. Senior quarterback Max Pisula then capped an 11-play 49-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run to put GCC up 14-0.

With the score 21-0, Springdale began the second half on offense by going three-and-out. But the Dynamos defense made a play to get the momentum on their side. With GCC facing a first-and-10 from their own 34, freshman defensive back Logan Dexter stepped in front of a Pisula pass, and Springdale took over at its own 38.

The offense, however, couldn’t get going, and another three-and-out gave GCC the ball at its own 24. Thirteen plays later, Ciccarelli scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run that took the life out of the Dynamos and made the score 28-0.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy and got a couple stops early on,” Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski said. “We moved the ball offensively on the first drive. It was lack of execution and knowing our assignments. I take blame for that. We’re still learning, and we’re young. We’re going to continue to get better, and we have gotten better.”

A Springdale fumble on its ensuing drive was recovered by GCC at the Dynamos 24. Pisula capped the four-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Ben LaCarte that made the score 34-0.

Pisula was 12 of 19 for 131 and two touchdowns.

DJ Vasil is a freelance writer.

