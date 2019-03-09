City League champion Allderdice defeats Canon-McMillan in overtime

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 5:47 PM

Allderdice’s Dalen Dugger scored 27 points including two free throws late in overtime as the City League champions defeated Canon-McMillan, 61-58, in a PIAA Class 6A first-round victory at Mt. Lebanon.

Canon-Mac had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but two desperation 3-pointers missed as time expired.

Allderdice’s Bobby Clifford added 11 points including a game-tying free throw with 32 seconds left in regulation. With Canon-Mac’s defense focused on Dartmouth recruit Jackson Blaufeld, the Dragons turned to Dugger, their 6-foot-7 senior in the middle.

The win advances Allderdice (22-5) to face the Mt. Lebanon/Manheim Township winner on Wednesday.

Ethan Beachy led Canon-McMillan (16-10) with 20 points and Luke Palma added 12.

Tags: Allderdice, Canon-McMillan