City League champion Allderdice defeats Canon-McMillan in overtime

Allderdice’s Dalen Dugger scored 27 points including two free throws late in overtime as the City League champions defeated Canon-McMillan, 61-58, in a PIAA Class 6A first-round victory at Mt. Lebanon.
Canon-Mac had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but two desperation 3-pointers missed as time expired.
Allderdice’s Bobby Clifford added 11 points including a game-tying free throw with 32 seconds left in regulation. With Canon-Mac’s defense focused on Dartmouth recruit Jackson Blaufeld, the Dragons turned to Dugger, their 6-foot-7 senior in the middle.
The win advances Allderdice (22-5) to face the Mt. Lebanon/Manheim Township winner on Wednesday.
Ethan Beachy led Canon-McMillan (16-10) with 20 points and Luke Palma added 12.
