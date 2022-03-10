Allderdice advances in PIAA playoffs with overtime win against Central Catholic

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 9:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Allderdice's Michael Quigley celebrates his three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime during a PIAA Class 6A first round state playoff game against Central Catholic on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Squirrel Hill.

Mike Quigley has a favorite rim in Allderdice’s gym, one that he’s found is a little softer than the other.

The senior surely likes it even more now, after making consecutive 3-pointers just 37 seconds apart in overtime as Allderdice overcame a dreadful start to defeat Central Catholic, 45-43, in a dramatic PIAA Class 6A first-round win in Squirrel Hill. The Dragons needed every edge they could to overcome an early 12-point hole.

“I don’t want to call it a strategic advantage, but it kind of is,” Quigley said with a laugh.

The game drew a sold-out crowd to Allderdice’s gym, and the Dragons’ student section rushed the floor when Central Catholic missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The come-from-behind win sets up a second-round matchup between City League champion Allderdice (20-7) and WPIAL champion Fox Chapel (25-1) on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.

Allderdice had trailed 16-4 after the first quarter and didn’t have a lead until overtime.

Tied at 36 after regulation, junior Ethan Anish opened OT with a go-ahead 3-pointer. A Central Catholic layup cut the margin down to one, but Quigley struck back with consecutive 3s from the right corner to lead 45-38 with 93 seconds left.

“Once I hit that first one, I was like, ‘This next one is going in for sure,’” said Quigley, who attended Central Catholic as a freshman and sophomore. “I just let it fly.”

Major Rainey led Allderdice with 16 points, all in regulation, including 10 in the second quarter. Quigley and Anish each scored nine. Debaba Tshiebwe led Central Catholic (18-7) with 11 points. Dante DePante and Peyton Wehner each had nine, but Wehner’s hurried 3 at the buzzer missed.

Quigley’s favorite rim did Central Catholic no favors in the first half. The Vikings went 0 for 16 shooting in the second quarter while facing that direction, a scoring slump that led Allderdice overcome its dismal start.

Central Catholic led 18-14 at half and 26-21 after three.

