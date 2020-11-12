City League football championship breakdown: Westinghouse vs. Allderdice
Thursday, November 12, 2020 | 12:23 PM
No. 1 Westinghouse (6-0) vs. No. 2 Allderdice (5-1)
3:30 p.m. Saturday at George Cupples Stadium
Winner plays: City League teams will not participate in the PIAA playoffs.
City titles: Westinghouse 36 (1921, ‘27, ‘28, ‘30, ‘34, ‘38, ‘39, ‘41, ‘42, ‘44, ‘45, ‘46, ‘47. ‘48, 49, ‘51, ‘54, ‘55’, ‘56, ‘57, ‘58, ‘59, ‘60, ‘61, ‘63, ‘64. ‘65, ‘66, ‘70, ‘76, ‘81, ‘92, ‘93, ‘95, ‘96, 2019); Allderdice 3 (1967, 2017, ‘18)
Westinghouse (6-0)
Player to watch: Darius Bruce
Senior, 5-11, 180, WR/DB/QB
The three-year starter has game-breaking ability. Ran back kickoff 82 yards for a TD in semis. Accumulated kicking returns nearing 160 yards, scored on a 2-point conversion run and intercepted a fourth-quarter pass.
How they got here: Defeated Brashear 30-6 in semifinals.
Probable starting lineup
Coach: Donta Green
Offense
LT Jawaun Noaks, 6-3, 265, sr.
LG Ramon Poindexter, 5-11, 285, fr.
C Keylen Kenney, 6-1, 265, jr.
RG Mark Butler, 5-11, 295, jr.
RT Terrel Searcy, 6-2, 260, so.
QB Keyshawn Morsillo, 6-2, 210, so.
HB Malik Harris, 5-11, 180, jr.
WR Timmothy Jones Jr., 6-2, 175, sr.
WR Jai’ron King, 5-9, 170, jr.
WR Sincere Smith, 6-1, 165, so.
WR Kairon Collins, 5-9, 160, so.
Defense
DE Darryl Perkins, 6-3, 180, jr.
DT Donte Taylor, 6-2, 265, so.
DT Mark Butler, 6-0, 295, jr.
DE Jose Nelson, 5-11, 190, sr.
LB Roderick Jeter, 6-1, 180, so.
LB Ty Abram, 5-11, 170, so.
LB Khalil Taylor, 5-11, 160, so.
FS Darius Bruce, 6-0, 180, sr.
SS Emilio Valentine, 6-1, 215, sr.
CB Malik Harvey, 6-1, 170, sr.
CB Jai’ron King 5-9, 170, jr.
Allderdice (5-1)
How they got here: Defeated University Prep, 25-21, in semifinals
Players to watch: Defensive tackles George Benjamin (6-4, 355, jr.) and Solomon Johnston (6-4, 363, sr.). Hard to miss the keys to a four-man front that helped hold University Prep to 20 net rushing yards last week. Johnston also plays left tackle on offense.
Coach: Jerry Hazlett
Offense
WR 1 Marcel Holyfield, 5-9, 155, sr.
WR 2 Saveionne Randolph, 6-0, 180, sr.
RB 4 Robert Brown Jr., 5-10, 175, jr.
RB 6 Noah Johnston, 6-2, 175, jr.
QB 5 Shakur Adams-Pack, 5-7, 155, sr.
WR 16 Cornell Weems, 5-10, 155, so.
LG 50 D’Andre Wells, 5-11, 260, jr.
RG 57 Micah Brown, 6-0, 207, jr.
RT 52 Eric McClung, 6-3, 270, sr.
LT 75 Solomon Johnston, 6-4, 353, sr.
C 77 Naequan Currington, 6-1, 252, so.
Defense
SS 12 Marcel Holyfield, 5-9, 155, sr.
FS 6 Noah Johnston, 6-2, 175, jr.
CB 2 Savionne Randolph, 6-0, 180, sr.
CB 28 Hasaun Marshall, 5-8, 148, so.
DE 4 Robert Brown Jr., 5-11, 165, jr.
DE 57 Micah Brown, 6-0, 207, jr.
DT 75 Solomon Johnston, 6-4, 363, sr.
DT 72 George Benjamin, 6-4, 355, jr.
ILB 7 Denzel Gatewood, 5-9, 190, sr.
OLB 12 Lacey Hill, 5-8, 162, jr.
OLB 15 Jaerone Parker, 5-10, 172, so.
